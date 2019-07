Finance Ministry Wants to Discontinue Rs.7500, Rs.15000, Rs. 25,000 Prize Bonds As Well

Rs. 40.000 Prize Bonds Can No Longer be Sold: SBP



The division proposed that further sale of bearer National Bonds of the aforementioned denominations should be discontinued from the office of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation, National Savings Centers, and commercial banks with immediate effect.



However, it maintained that the prize bonds’ draws for these three denominations should continue as per the draw schedule till further orders. The proposals were considered by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which allowed the division to withdraw the Rs. 40,000 prize bonds with the said options for encashment by March 31, 2020.



Till date, no official announcement has been made as to what will become of the other prize bonds of Rs. 7500, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 25,000.





Ambreen Shabbir