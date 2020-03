TBS Report01 March, 2020, 08:45 pmLast modified: 01 March, 2020, 10:08 pmThe minister said he was astonished to see Walton’s factory, and the way the company was advancing was far better than what he had expectedFinance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal (second from left) inaugurates the country’s first elevator factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in Chandra, Gazipur on Sunday. Photo: Rehman Asad" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal (second from left) inaugurates the country’s first elevator factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in Chandra, Gazipur on Sunday. Photo: Rehman AsadFinance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said he wants Walton to create employment for 10 lakh people in the next 10 years."Walton did not deviate from the commitments it made regarding employment generation and product quality when it started its journey," Kamal said while inaugurating the country's first elevator factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in Chandra, Gazipur on Sunday.The minister said he was astonished to see Walton's factory, and the way the company was advancing was far better than what he had expected."For the first time, Walton is introducing Bangladeshi products in the US market. It is because of Walton that we will see products labelled 'Made in Bangladesh' in America," Kamal remarked.In its Chandra factory, Walton makes a range of electronics products such as refrigerators, compressors, television, air-conditioners, mobile phones, computers and home appliances. The products are also exported to different countries after meeting the local demand.Walton's elevator factory comes with the annual capacity to produce 1,000 units. The company aims to increase it to 2,000 units soon.Officials said large amounts of foreign currency could now be saved as elevators would be produced in the country, cutting down the dependency on imports.An American brand with global presence will buy Walton smartphones. Walton will make the smartphones as the original equipment manufacturer.The finance minister also inaugurated Walton TV's own operating system ROS, its all-in-one Walton PC, and export of Walton air-conditioners, refrigerators and mobile phones.The company has started exporting its air-conditioners in large volumes as the original equipment manufacturer. The air-conditioners come with inverter technology that will save more power.Walton's all-in-one PCs primarily come in three models.The computers have a range of modern features such as 21.5-inch full HD screen, Core i3 and Core i5 Intel processors of 8th and 9th generations, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Intel UHD Graphics.The ROS is a complete TV operating system that was developed to meet the demands and requirements of local consumers. It enables users to give faster commands.The ROS operating system is currently used experimentally in Walton's basic LED television. The technology will soon be introduced in the company's smart televisions.After reaching the factory, the minister and other guests first visited the display centre. Laptops and cheques were distributed among 54 students at the inauguration programme.Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd signed a contract with the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority. The deal recognises Walton Digi-Tech Industries as a non-government hi-tech park.Walton Hi-Tech Industries Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, Vice-chairman SM Shamsul Alam, Managing Director SM Ashraful Alam, Director SM Mahbubul Alam, and Walton Digi-Tech Industries Chairman SM Rezaul Alam, Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam, and Walton Group Directors Tahmina Afrose Tanna and Raisa Sigma Hima welcomed the guests.