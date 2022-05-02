Finance minister Miftah Ismael got beaten by Awam at Karachi airport. Will govt now file cases against PTI leadership for blasphemy of Karachi airport?
Lol why did they do that?Lol looks like his own party supporters welcomed and then kicked him
ASF went back insideWhere is Security
Someone is Airing the Flaming
Then it's even more embarrassing for PmlnLol looks like his own party supporters welcomed and then kicked him
Oo chalay dafa ho pathi hoi hey tum jesay waste of sperms ki ahhahahaPTI digging its own grave. Bokhlaahat ka shikar ho gayi hai.
Qasim Suri per attack hoa tou rona shuru ker dya tha. Dosri taraf tou hanstay hain.
You will lose popularity like this. This is not something to be proud of.
Sindh House attack walay abhi tak jail mein hain
Lol why did they do that?