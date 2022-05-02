What's new

Finance minister Miftah Ismael got beaten by Awam at Karachi airport

jamadar/istanjadar need to leave the cyber space and perform the ablution of their messiah's on street. BUT knowing the lazy arses in tooi party its too much to ask even enticing with haram biryani wont work.
 
PTI digging its own grave. Bokhlaahat ka shikar ho gayi hai.

Qasim Suri per attack hoa tou rona shuru ker dya tha. Dosri taraf tou hanstay hain.

You will lose popularity like this. This is not something to be proud of.

Sindh House attack walay abhi tak jail mein hain :laugh:

Keep your Amreeki narative nahi tou phir loug aalo tamatar ky rates jis tarah pareshan hoey thay phir wohi haal hojaye popularity ga. People started saying purana Pakistan hi acha tha.

Popularity ka ghalat istemal mengha paray ga.

Ajj raat Chand raat ki bike rally bhi fail ho gayi hai :rofl:
 
Oo chalay dafa ho pathi hoi hey tum jesay waste of sperms ki ahhahaha
 

