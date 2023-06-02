What's new

Finance Minister Kamal eyes $12,500 per capita income in ‘Smart Bangladesh’

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,527
-5
14,359

Finance Minister Kamal eyes $12,500 per capita income in ‘Smart Bangladesh’​

According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the current average per capita income in Bangladesh is $2,765​

bdnews24-english%2F2022-12%2Fc39d635e-b37b-4aa7-977d-b6e613065c26%2FSheikh_hasina_1212220_1.jpg

Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
Published : 1 June 2023, 07:47 AM
Updated : 1 June 2023, 07:47 AM

The Awami League government, nearing the end of its third consecutive term, has brought forward a plan to transition to 'Smart Bangladesh' after implementing the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ scheme.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal provided an idea of the economic situation of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ during the presentation of the budget for FY24 in parliament on Thursday.

“In our 'Smart Bangladesh,' the per capita income will be at least $12,500, less than 3 percent of people will be below the poverty line, and extreme poverty will be reduced to zero.”

“Inflation will be limited between 4-5 percent, the budget deficit will remain below 5 percent of GDP, the revenue-GDP ratio will be above 20 percent, and investment will be 40 percent of GDP. We will achieve 100 percent digital economy and science and technology-based literacy.”

Healthcare will reach everyone's doorstep, said Kamal. “All the services required by the citizens will be at their doorsteps, including automatic communication system and sustainable urbanisation.”

“A paperless and cashless society will be created. Most importantly, a society based on justice and equality will be established in Smart Bangladesh.”

According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the current average per capita income in Bangladesh is $2,765.

bdnews24.com

Finance Minister Kamal eyes $12,500 per capita income in ‘Smart Bangladesh’

bdnews24.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
Per capita income falls to $2,765
2
Replies
23
Views
746
Hellfire2006
H
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh Finance minister unveils Tk 761,785cr national budget
Replies
0
Views
54
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
GDP growth in FY22 reaches 7.10pc, per capita income $2,793
Replies
12
Views
817
SoulSpokesman
S
B
PM Hasina wants Bangladesh’s per capita income to be $12,000 by 2041
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
bluesky
B
B
Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022 and expected to maintain the trend up to 2028 and beyond
Replies
2
Views
345
Species
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom