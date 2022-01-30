Finance minister hopes per capita income to reach $3,069 in next FY 2023​

Black_cats
Finance minister hopes per capita income to reach $3,069 in next FY 2023United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 20:58, Jan 30,2022 | Updated: 21:05, Jan 30,2022
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has expressed the hope that the country’s per capita income will go up to $3,069 dollars in the next financial year.
He was briefing reporters after the virtually held two consecutive meetings of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Sunday.
He also defended the government’s recent decision to allow some of the local enterprises to invest abroad and set up business ventures there.
‘If we don’t allow investment abroad, money will go to different countries through hundi’, he said adding that some export-oriented firms were given permission to invest abroad under certain conditions and compliances.
He said those firms which have been exporting goods will get the opportunity to invest abroad by 20 per cent of their retention money or on the basis of their net assets.
Responding to a question on the projection of the International Monetary Fund about slowing down the global economy, he said Bangladesh’s growth will continue.
‘Last year, our GDP growth rate was 5.43 per cent and this year, our GDP growth will be 7.2,’ he said defending his projection of $3609 per capita income.
He said the size of the country’s GDP will set a new milestone in the next fiscal year by touching the benchmark of half a trillion dollars.
‘Currently, our GDP is 455 billion and if it is divided into the total population, per capita income will stand at $2,785’.
He noted that the government expects the GDP growth will be 7.2 per cent while the IMF has made a prediction to be 6.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Economic Affairs Committee approved three proposals while 18 proposals were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase.
