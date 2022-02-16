Finance Committee Approves Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Bill The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue unanimously recommended approving The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue unanimously recommended approving The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.The meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held under the chairmanship of Faiz Ullah. The Finance Division Joint Secretary (CF) briefed the committee that the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) Act provides for a reduction of federal fiscal deficit and ratio of public debt to gross domestic product to a prudent level by effective public debt management.ALSO READThe Debt Policy Coordination Office was also established under this Act. However, proposed amendments will strengthen the debt office with the mandate and resources for effective planning and execution of debt management functions of the government.The committee chairman said that there would be room for loans in case of an increase in expenditure so that the system can continue to function. After detailed discussion and deliberations, the committee unanimously recommended approving the Bill.While briefing on the issues being faced by different sectors of the country due to heavy taxation, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman apprised that there is no change in the taxation of jewellers in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. The sector continues to avail concessionary reduced rate of withholding tax on import of unwrought or semi-manufactured Gold at 1 percent, whereas, other industrial raw materials are generally subject to tax at import stage at 2 percent. However, in the Finance (Supplementary) Act, 2022, the sales tax exemption and reduced rates on import and local sales of articles of jewellery have been withdrawn and these articles are now chargeable to sales tax at a standard rate of 17 percent. He apprised that the exemption was withdrawn under the IMF program to remove economic distortions created by tax exemptions and reduced rates. Monetary gold, however, is still exempted at both import and local sales stages. He informed that the sector is also exempted from levy of value-added tax at 3 percent at the import stage.ALSO READDuring the course of the discussion, the Jewelers Association Vice-Chairman said that the sale of jewellery is liable to tax at 1.5 percent on gold, 3 percent on making and 2 percent on the value of diamonds. However, the Finance (Supplementary) Bill proposes to increase it to normal rates i.e. 17 percent.AdvertisementHe also informed that in history, even when the reduced rate was not there, the exemption was available up to 90 percent of the value. Similarly, jewellery across the globe is taxed at reduced rates. He further informed that sales tax registered jewellers have to pay withholding tax at 9 percent as all the suppliers in the supply chain are un-registered and out of the tax net.The committee directed the Jewelers Association Vice-Chairman to make proposals for viable solutions to register jewellers with sales tax. The committee also directed the FBR to reduce the withholding tax to 0.25 percent and the Ministry of Commerce to revise the import policy so that gold could be imported.