Finally vindicated

I have spent a good portion of my 40 years on various Pakistani defence forums. There was a time when Imran Khan wasn't even mentioning US drone strikes in Pakistani lands, I was taking on US barbarity on pakistanidefenceforum.com among others. You know what they used to call me? A terrorist sympathizer. I don't like to boast about myself, but my stance on US meddling in Pakistan on PDF is absolutely no secret to anyone on this forum. Snitches got me banned 100 times on the forum. There are pro-US moderators on PDF that made it personal and enjoyed banning me whenever I questioned US policy vis a vis Pakistan. In a nutshell, I confront US hypocrisy head on without any fear.



Have I been proven correct today? Any person with a pair of eyes can judge for themselves. All you have to do is browse through my comments from day 1 on PDF. Every word and letter that I have uttered against US designs has turned out to be factual.



I deserve a topic for my years of hardwork. I deserve acknowledgement. I deserve to be called a professor on Pakistan US relations. I deserve recognition. That is not much of an ask in my humble opinion.