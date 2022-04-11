What's new

Finally vindicated

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,660
-18
29,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
I have spent a good portion of my 40 years on various Pakistani defence forums. There was a time when Imran Khan wasn't even mentioning US drone strikes in Pakistani lands, I was taking on US barbarity on pakistanidefenceforum.com among others. You know what they used to call me? A terrorist sympathizer. I don't like to boast about myself, but my stance on US meddling in Pakistan is absolutely no secret to anyone on this forum. Snitches got me banned 100 times on the forum. There are pro-US moderators on PDF that made it personal and enjoyed banning me whenever I questioned US policy vis a vis Pakistan. In a nutshell, I confront US hypocrisy head on without any fear.

Have I been proven correct today? Any person with a pair of eyes can judge for themselves. All you have to do is browse through my comments from day 1 on PDF. Every word and letter that I have uttered against US designs has turned out to be factual.

I deserve a topic for my years of hardwork. I deserve acknowledgement. I deserve to be called a professor on Pakistan US relations. I deserve recognition. That is not much of an ask in my humble opinion.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,205
-6
7,774
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
I have spent a good portion of my 40 years on various Pakistani defence forums. There was a time when Imran Khan wasn't even mentioning US drone strikes in Pakistani lands, I was taking on US barbarity on pakistanidefenceforum.com among others. I don't like to boast about myself, but my stance on US meddling in Pakistan on PDF is absolutely no secret to anyone on this forum. Snitches got me banned 100 times on the forum. There are pro-US moderators on PDF that made it personal and enjoyed banning me whenever I questioned US policy vis a vis Pakistan. In a nutshell, I confront US hypocrisy head on without any fear.

Have I been proven correct today? Any person with a pair of eyes can judge for themselves. All you have to do is browse through my comments from day 1 on PDF. Every word and letter that I have uttered against US designs has turned out to be factual.

I deserve a topic for my years of hardwork. I deserve acknowledgement. I deserve to be called a professor on Pakistan US relations. I deserve recognition. That is not much of an ask in my humble opinion.
Click to expand...

Welcome back buddy.
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,077
56
34,757
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
Dalit said:
I have spent a good portion of my 40 years on various Pakistani defence forums. There was a time when Imran Khan wasn't even mentioning US drone strikes in Pakistani lands, I was taking on US barbarity on pakistanidefenceforum.com among others. You know what they used to call me? A terrorist sympathizer. I don't like to boast about myself, but my stance on US meddling in Pakistan is absolutely no secret to anyone on this forum. Snitches got me banned 100 times on the forum. There are pro-US moderators on PDF that made it personal and enjoyed banning me whenever I questioned US policy vis a vis Pakistan. In a nutshell, I confront US hypocrisy head on without any fear.

Have I been proven correct today? Any person with a pair of eyes can judge for themselves. All you have to do is browse through my comments from day 1 on PDF. Every word and letter that I have uttered against US designs has turned out to be factual.

I deserve a topic for my years of hardwork. I deserve acknowledgement. I deserve to be called a professor on Pakistan US relations. I deserve recognition. That is not much of an ask in my humble opinion.
Click to expand...
Welcome back Professor Dalit. Please add professor before your ID. :-)
 
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
956
0
1,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit said:
I have spent a good portion of my 40 years on various Pakistani defence forums. There was a time when Imran Khan wasn't even mentioning US drone strikes in Pakistani lands, I was taking on US barbarity on pakistanidefenceforum.com among others. You know what they used to call me? A terrorist sympathizer. I don't like to boast about myself, but my stance on US meddling in Pakistan is absolutely no secret to anyone on this forum. Snitches got me banned 100 times on the forum. There are pro-US moderators on PDF that made it personal and enjoyed banning me whenever I questioned US policy vis a vis Pakistan. In a nutshell, I confront US hypocrisy head on without any fear.

Have I been proven correct today? Any person with a pair of eyes can judge for themselves. All you have to do is browse through my comments from day 1 on PDF. Every word and letter that I have uttered against US designs has turned out to be factual.

I deserve a topic for my years of hardwork. I deserve acknowledgement. I deserve to be called a professor on Pakistan US relations. I deserve recognition. That is not much of an ask in my humble opinion.
Click to expand...
What are your predictions for future ? Please have some positive news
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,438
-2
6,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dalit said:
I have spent a good portion of my 40 years on various Pakistani defence forums. There was a time when Imran Khan wasn't even mentioning US drone strikes in Pakistani lands, I was taking on US barbarity on pakistanidefenceforum.com among others. You know what they used to call me? A terrorist sympathizer. I don't like to boast about myself, but my stance on US meddling in Pakistan on PDF is absolutely no secret to anyone on this forum. Snitches got me banned 100 times on the forum. There are pro-US moderators on PDF that made it personal and enjoyed banning me whenever I questioned US policy vis a vis Pakistan. In a nutshell, I confront US hypocrisy head on without any fear.

Have I been proven correct today? Any person with a pair of eyes can judge for themselves. All you have to do is browse through my comments from day 1 on PDF. Every word and letter that I have uttered against US designs has turned out to be factual.

I deserve a topic for my years of hardwork. I deserve acknowledgement. I deserve to be called a professor on Pakistan US relations. I deserve recognition. That is not much of an ask in my humble opinion.
Click to expand...
here's your acknowledgement
giphy (3).gif

here's your doctorate on US-Pak relationship
malik-ishrat-phd-onp-640.jpg

heres your medal for your services to nation of Pakistan
1002214-ArmyChief-1449003067.jpg

I hope you are happy now professor @Dalit (btw good to see you are back and with form :enjoy: 👏 )
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,077
56
34,757
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
Dalit said:
We missed you dearly. Good to see you back.
Click to expand...
Thanks man.. I was setting up a business in Pakistan.. an accountancy firm to outsource accounting and auditing services to MENA region.. But have started scrapping my plans a couple of weeks back. With the US pouring dollars into stock exchange, it will be difficult for export services to remain competitive due to rising Rupee value.

And if and when Imran Khan's government comes back, the US will pull all the money back from the stock market.. Such a highly volatile environment is good for losing hard earned money only..
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,660
-18
29,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
PakSarZameen47 said:
What are your predictions for future ? Please have some positive news
Click to expand...

This is a minute glitch in the greater scheme of things. What we have witnessed in the past few weeks has only strenghtened the resolve of the masses. Our enemies are celebrating as if they won the world cup. You can guage by the response from the Western world how relieved they are with Imran Khan's illegal removal. This is the same Pakistani army the Western world used to blame for every ill in the world. Today the Western MSM is singing its songs for all the wrong reasons.

Nevertheless this was need of the hour to expose the wicked among us. They are wolves disguised in sheep's clothing. Time has come to organise and hit back ferociously. There shouldn't be any delay in elections, but you will see that the corrupt gang will try to delay it as much as possible.

Imran Khan and its supporters must continue to keep up relentless pressure on the streets. Such treason and external meddling cannot go unpunished.
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
3,077
9
4,760
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
I have spent a good portion of my 40 years on various Pakistani defence forums. There was a time when Imran Khan wasn't even mentioning US drone strikes in Pakistani lands, I was taking on US barbarity on pakistanidefenceforum.com among others. You know what they used to call me? A terrorist sympathizer. I don't like to boast about myself, but my stance on US meddling in Pakistan is absolutely no secret to anyone on this forum. Snitches got me banned 100 times on the forum. There are pro-US moderators on PDF that made it personal and enjoyed banning me whenever I questioned US policy vis a vis Pakistan. In a nutshell, I confront US hypocrisy head on without any fear.

Have I been proven correct today? Any person with a pair of eyes can judge for themselves. All you have to do is browse through my comments from day 1 on PDF. Every word and letter that I have uttered against US designs has turned out to be factual.

I deserve a topic for my years of hardwork. I deserve acknowledgement. I deserve to be called a professor on Pakistan US relations. I deserve recognition. That is not much of an ask in my humble opinion.
Click to expand...

ALL HAIL DALIT!

I hope, like me, were also against the extension --- which fanboys here were j*rking each other off to.
 
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
956
0
1,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit said:
This is a minute glitch in the greater scheme of things. What we have witnessed in the past few weeks has only strenghtened the resolve of the masses. Our enemies are celebrating as if they won the world cup. You can guage by the response from the Western world how relieved they are with Imran Khan's illegal removal. This is the same Pakistani army the Western world used to blame for every ill in the world. Today the Western MSM is singing its songs for all the wrong reasons.

Nevertheless this was need of the hour to expose the wicked among us. They are wolves disguised in sheep's clothing. Time has come to organise and hit back ferociously. There shouldn't be any delay in elections, but you will see that the corrupt gang will try to delay it as much as possible.

Imran Khan and its supporters must continue to keep up relentless pressure on the streets. Such treason and external meddling cannot go unpunished.
Click to expand...
Can Pak army recover from this? I mean Western world wants them be toothless but can public mil divide be resolved ?
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,660
-18
29,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
PakSarZameen47 said:
Can Pak army recover from this? I mean Western world wants them be toothless but can public mil divide be resolved ?
Click to expand...

There is only one person in the Pak army where all the wrath is focused on. Righfully so. Of course there must be other higher ups on Bajwa's side and those elements also need to be punished. What transpired months ago in Brussels is now an open secret.

Having said that, the Americans played it very smartly. This is simply put bullseye for them. The Americans have been yearning for ethnic, religious and anti-army divide in Pakistan. They got it on a silver platter with Bajwa lying down. Not a single bullet fired.

Bajwa will pay a VERY hefty price for treason. He has lost all credibility among the masses. The Pakistani army is much larger than one man and it stands shoulder to shoulder with Imran Khan. I have relatives who serve in the army and I know their sentiments.

R Wing said:
ALL HAIL DALIT!

I hope, like me, were also against the extension --- which fanboys here were j*rking each other off to.
Click to expand...

In all honesty, I didn't even know that the snake was capable of such henious mutiny against the state. I have heard and read about terrible armymen, but it will take some searching to find such a rotten example.
 
Last edited:
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
956
0
1,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dalit said:
There is only one person in the Pak army where all the wrath is focused on. Righfully so. Of course there must be other higher ups on Bajwa's side and those elements also need to be punished. What transpired months ago in Brussels is now an open secret.

Having said that, the Americans played it very smartly. This is simply put bullseye for them. The Americans have been yearning for ethnic, religious and anti-army divide in Pakistan. They got it on a silver platter with Bajwa lying down. Not a single bullet fired.

Bajwa will pay a VERY hefty price for treason. He has lost all credibility among the masses. The Pakistani army is much larger than one man and it stands shoulder to shoulder with Imran Khan. I have relatives who serve in the army and I know their sentiments.



In all honesty, I didn't even know that the snake was capable of such mutiny.
Click to expand...
I hope this can be recovered, people don't realise that without army we will collapse fast...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Has the Pak Deep State Surrendered to IK?
2
Replies
19
Views
495
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
Jf-17 block 3
Revolution
Replies
9
Views
225
Hussain93
H
R Wing
MEDITATIONS IN NEUTRALITY...
2
Replies
27
Views
371
R Wing
R Wing
JamD
Coming Together As A Nation
2 3
Replies
43
Views
577
WotTen
W
C
A Black Day for Pakistan
2
Replies
17
Views
219
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom