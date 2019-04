More than a year, ago. I started campaigning for a strict action against PTM because it had revealed its true colours but at that times, the state was showering affections on PTM and that was really disappointing.I filled multiple threads, 4 pages of searchAlhamdulillah, now it is going to end. In today's (April 29, 2019) press conference DG ISPR has given a clear indication of an action against PTM after getting all the intel about its anti-state activities and its reception of the funds from RAW and its leadership consistently meeting anti-Pakistan elements. The state has shown an immense magnanimity and open hearted approach in addressing all their genuine issues like removing the check posts, giving rights to the people of FATA, even PM IK let two of PTM's leaders to win elections uncontested to become part of the mainstream but I knew their agenda was not the rights of Pashtoon people rather, PTM was a paid bitch of anti-Pakistan forces and it became very clear from their opposition of the merger of FATA into KPK because they knew it will deny them of the excuse to continue their separatist movement under guise of rights movement. So it is such a sigh of relief that eventually state has recognised it and now practical steps will be taken to end. Thank you DGISPR