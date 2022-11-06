What's new

Finally Supreme court of pakistan answered to azam sawati

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

وہ کمرہ تو ہماری حدود میں ہی نہیں


Azam Awati's video was recorded in supreme court chambers in Quetta, now every Judge knows Bajwa has their video too. The only way Pakistan can get rid of this Army menace is that all politicians put their petty differences aside and come out once and for all and dare bajwa to release their videos, they all must come together against this rouge army of blackmailers
 
Ye sab cases ab Allah taal'a ki adalat mein chalay gaye hain. Ab sirf wahan se insaaf milega. Lekin jab insaf ayega toe sab piseingay, kyunkay hum sab khamosh bethe they jab zulm ho raha tha.

Yaad rahay ke Pompeii sheher mein bhi pahar phatnay se pehlay sab apni dhun mein magan thay, nafsa nafsi..

"They swore their strongest oaths by Allah that if a Warner came to them, they would follow his guidance better then any (other) of the peoples; but when a Warner came to them, it only increased their flight (from righteousness) - on account of their arrogance in the land and their plotting of evil, but the plotting of evil will hem in only the authors thereof. Now are they looking for the way the ancients were dealt with? But no change wilt thou find in Allah's way (of dealing): no turning off wilt thou find in Allah's way (of dealing)."
Al-Qur'an 35:42-43
Fate of Pompeii, The - SunnahOnline.com

Yes, no change will be found in Allah's way (rules). Everybody, who stands against his laws and rebels against Him, is subject to the same divine law ...
sunnahonline.com sunnahonline.com
 
