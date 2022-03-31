Finally state of Pakistan decided to stand for its Sovereignty

In my opinion many will change their decision as no one will dare to fight with stateFinal Battle on streets of Pakistan which IK shall win.
They have backing of strong power. Now it is between Pakistani establishment vs international establishmentMr Shareef has the backing of the Queen
Mr Shareef has the backing of the Queen
New Recruit
Guys, sate has buckled down. It is IK who is standing. How do you think the traitorous NC was unleashed. No way ISI was unaware of what was cooking in important capitals.In my opinion many will change their decision as no one will dare to fight with state
They have backing of strong power. Now it is between Pakistani establishment vs international establishment
Maybe there is a bigger game here, this NC has trapped opposition and they have become exposed in public eye. Maybe this was allowed to go this far to trap them? We'll only know with result on Sunday.Guys, sate has buckled down. It is IK who is standing. How do you think the traitorous NC was unleashed. No way ISI was unaware of what was cooking in important capitals.
IK shall win and, traitors will face trial and Army will be put to its right place.
They all are involved in mass betrayalMaybe there is a bigger game here, this NC has trapped opposition and they have become exposed in public eye. Maybe this was allowed to go this far to trap them? We'll only know with result on Sunday.
I say try to look at bigger picture