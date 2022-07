Finally showbaz back in action...floods pakistan.

lastofthepatriots said: If I was stranded in the middle of the ocean, there’s only one man I would call for help.



And that would be Shabaz Sharif!

RescueRanger said:





You can watch a clear version from 29:00 onwards in this video. Geo News 9 pm bulletin 4 august 2010 What a clown.. This reminds me of that fake Medical camp in Mianwali during Geelani's term as PM

Oh lord, gaffe after gaffe by this government.Pehle hafta apnay nalayeq bete ko bachanay kay bad, aur phir SC aur PTI kay khilaf tactics ka sochnay kay bad, is ko akhir yad aa hi gaya keh mulk main selab aye huay hain.At least we have graduated from rain boots and umbrellas to helicopters.And he would come by heli, take a couple of photos with his ran boots, give you a bag of rice, and then go back with you still being stranded in the middle of the ocean!To be honest, I will put this down to the phurtian of the sarkari afsar rather than the PM, but still...even a dumb guy can identify that this is just a photo op, and had Gilani been sincere, he would have taken the officer to task keh tum mujhay idr chuttu bana rahay ho...or maybe woh awam ko chuttu bana rahay hain?