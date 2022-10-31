What's new

Finally people are waking up

Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
238
-3
272
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
People will wake up when they realize Imran Khan is full of empty promises. But given his cult following, it will take approximately 10 to 15 years.

Let's look at the figures one by one

Corruption :

Transparency International has ranked Pakistan 140th out of 180 countries in its latest Corruption Perceptions Index report. This deals a blow to Imran Khan, whose party promised to eradicate corruption from the country.​

The perception of corruption in Pakistan has worsened since Imran Khan came to power in 2018, according to Transparency International (TI).

In its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021, the Berlin-based watchdog ranked the South Asian country 140th out of 180 countries, with 180th being the most corrupt country in the world.

Pakistan was ranked 124th in 2020, 120th in 2019, and 117th in 2018.
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
238
-3
272
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.business-standard.com

Inflation to debt: The economic mess Imran Khan leaves Pakistan in

Pakistanis got poorer under Khan's watch, with the future holding little promise
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

As for economy, you can read this article

www.economist.com

Imran Khan is jeopardising Pakistan’s attempts to fix its economy

The interfering ex-prime minister is distracting the government with his constant threats
www.economist.com www.economist.com

20220409_ASC067.png



Historical-debt-graph-640x360.jpg


883p1nkwk0d51.jpg



Inb4 Nawaz Sharif maintained the exchange rate by borrowing more loans. Imran Khan borrowed way more than Nawaz Sharif in a shorter period of time. Look at the slope

thecurrent.pk

‘Imran govt took more loans in two years than Nawaz govt in three tenures’

The Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has borrowed more money in two years than all loans
thecurrent.pk thecurrent.pk
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 5, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

SecularNationalist
Nawaz instructed Maryam to ‘leave’ country immediately
2 3
Replies
34
Views
489
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Maea
Police Reforms(Suggestions)
Replies
10
Views
141
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Paitoo
Google is your best friend..... and enemy?
2
Replies
21
Views
253
Foinikas
Foinikas
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Haqiqi Azadi , FINAL PUSH TO Freedom
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
F
Imran Khan’s Street Politics Sets Up Showdown With Army - Bloomberg
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom