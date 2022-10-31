Finally people are waking up

People will wake up when they realize Imran Khan is full of empty promises. But given his cult following, it will take approximately 10 to 15 years.
Let's look at the figures one by one
Corruption :
Transparency International has ranked Pakistan 140th out of 180 countries in its latest Corruption Perceptions Index report. This deals a blow to Imran Khan, whose party promised to eradicate corruption from the country.
The perception of corruption in Pakistan has worsened since Imran Khan came to power in 2018, according to Transparency International (TI).
In its Corruption Perceptions Index
(CPI) 2021, the Berlin-based watchdog ranked the South Asian country 140th out of 180 countries, with 180th being the most corrupt country in the world.
Pakistan was ranked 124th in 2020, 120th in 2019, and 117th in 2018.