  Sunday, September 30, 2018

Finally. Kulbhushan Kashmir Palestine Balochistan Indian sponsored Terrorism at UNGA

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by BHarwana, Sep 29, 2018 at 11:56 PM.

    BHarwana

    I was very anxiously waiting for this moment when PTI will fulfill its campaign promise and deliver all the things it said and blamed PMLN for not delivering against India. Today SMQ at UNGA raised all the issues and pointed out all the ill activities India has been doing. It is good to know our PM is no more Modi ka yar.







     
    BHarwana

    ThanatosI

    Excellent, its just the start. Indians are already shitting in their pants.
     
    Salza

    Indian terror sponsor from Kashmir to Balochistan over the years were reminded to UN. Everything was covered and in detail especially Kashmir issue. This will piss off Indian govt further.
     
    Ali Tariq

    Imran Khan

    @terror mata is naked in UN ;)
     
    BHarwana

    SMQ even highlighted US trade war on China and Indian sponsored terrorism of Samjhota express. PTI is living up to its expectations and proving they are not puppets. What a relief and what a great day.
     
    Ali Tariq

    I'm happy that my vote isn't wasted.
     
    Serious Carrey

    Did you put hidden cameras in Indians' pants?

    Don't insult yourself :-)
     
    BHarwana

    pakistanipower

    And don't humiliate yourself @Serious Carrey :-);):enjoy:
     
    Serious Carrey

    What specific and measurable result(s) are you expecting from this "new" development? And it helps more if you can also specify the time frame for the expected results. Then we can verify who is naive here.

    That is one damn creative and original response!!!!!!!
     
    Ali Tariq

    Ibtedai Ishq Hai Rota Hai Kya…
    Aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya...:enjoy:
     
    BHarwana

    I am ignoring you my friend. Find some one else to help you troll. If U.N. speeches are so pointless why you ministers are attending it?
     
    HAIDER

    What PMLn govt avoided to address for last 5 years, he highlighted those issues.
     
