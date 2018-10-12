/ Register

  • Saturday, October 13, 2018

Finally Justice Served after MBS antiislam polucies he is suspect of Jamal kashcoggi Death

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Super Falcon, Oct 12, 2018 at 10:16 PM.

  Oct 12, 2018 at 10:16 PM #1
    Super Falcon

    Super Falcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,801
    Joined:
    Jul 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,410 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    As ALLAH said that you play tricks of your against my law but when i pkay trick you wont stand against it

    Finally a puppet of Israel and jews MBS and his dmfather who are now in trouble for killing the jamal kashcoggi in turkey now the good part is another puppet USA under pressure to act against its fellow pupoet all sins of killing his cousions will haunt him
     
  Oct 12, 2018 at 10:16 PM #2
Super Falcon
    Super Falcon

    Super Falcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,801
    Joined:
    Jul 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,410 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    Justice is served
     
  Oct 12, 2018 at 10:20 PM #3
denel
    denel

    denel PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    2,411
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2013
    Ratings:
    +2 / 2,600 / -10
    Country:
    South Africa
    Location:
    South Africa
    Salman the donkey is a murderer from day 1.... the blood of innocent children in yemen are on his hands and yet this scum is going to be in line to have title 'custodian of holy places'.
    The end of world is near when such turds are leaders; where is the eye for an eye?

    what do you expect from the projegeny of a seline man.

    where is Faisal when this world needed such a leader. if he was alive today, he would have had salman in the execution gallow for these henious crimes.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Oct 12, 2018 at 11:04 PM #4
Baghial
    Baghial

    Baghial SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,131
    Joined:
    Feb 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,221 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Where did you see justice served???
    There is no justice in any islamic country...
    You can hope for some in westren country....but in islamic countries mostly r ruled by sons of lazarus
     
  Oct 12, 2018 at 11:08 PM #5
Super Falcon
    Super Falcon

    Super Falcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,801
    Joined:
    Jul 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,410 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    USA public pressure on trump rissing to act
     
  Oct 13, 2018 at 12:00 AM #6
alee92nawaz
    alee92nawaz

    alee92nawaz FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    288
    Joined:
    Sep 14, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 134 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    How naive one can be? Anti Islam and what not.
     
