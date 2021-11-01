Finally in Pakistan

What's new

Malik Alpha

Malik Alpha

Feb 19, 2017
1,022
-8
2,685
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Dear PDF members,
Greetings!

Finally I am in Pakistan after spending all my life in Saudi Arabia. It feels so good to hear people speaking the same language as you do. Alhamdulilah this is my 3rd day in Islamabad and I am enjoying every moment of my stay here but unfortunately I will be back to Saudi after 15 days as my vacation is too short.

Just need your suggestions for places to visit in and around Islamabad. Where to eat and if there is any firing range where I can shoot guns Nd where to buy souvenirs.

Thank you

@PakSword @waz @Windjammer @xyxmt @The Eagle @Thorough Pro @lastofthepatriots @Areesh @Zibago @PaklovesTurkiye
@Numerous
@El Sidd
@Dawood Ibrahim
@Iltutmish
 
Last edited:
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
9,934
-5
10,213
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Tehzeeb pizza is a must.
 
