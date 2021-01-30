What's new

Finally Chinese are investing in right areas

I'm talking about this investment

Chinese firm plans $150m industrial park in Lahore to lift exports


www.dawn.com

Chinese firm plans $150m industrial park in Lahore to lift exports

Once the fashion park becomes functional, its sportswear exports from Pakistan are projected to grow to $120m in first year.
www.dawn.com

Yes its not fancy like $50 billion CPEC project consisting of mostly motorways and power plants. But its actually investment like this that will pay back expensive power plants contracts and loans. Need more of these.
 
