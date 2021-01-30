Finally Chinese are investing in right areas

I'm talking about this investment
Chinese firm plans $150m industrial park in Lahore to lift exports
Yes its not fancy like $50 billion CPEC project consisting of mostly motorways and power plants. But its actually investment like this that will pay back expensive power plants contracts and loans. Need more of these.
Once the fashion park becomes functional, its sportswear exports from Pakistan are projected to grow to $120m in first year.
