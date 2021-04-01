Final exercise of Shake Hand - 1 b/w Pak & SL Army has commenced - March 2021

Maiden ‘Shake Hands – 1’ mock onslaught against enemy hideout thrills spectators [VIDEO]

General Shavendra Silva expressed his views that Pakistan has to-date remained a true friend of Sri Lanka during all her critical endeavours and always stood with Sri Lanka. Specially, Pakistan supported Sri Lanka against the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution recently.

Mementos were also exchanged at the event to show both countries’ appreciation.

The Gajaba Regiment (GR)-led ‘Shake Hands – 1′ joint-FTX, which began with members of the Pakistan Army and lasted 15-days, ended Tuesday (30) at the GR Regimental Centre in Saliyapura.The ‘Ex-Shake Hands,’ consisted of 6 Officers and 35 Other Ranks from the Pakistan Army and 4 Officers and 40 other ranks from the Sri Lanka Army. The exercise aimed at enhancing excellent bilateral Defence relations and mutually share the rich experience of two Armies against terrorism.