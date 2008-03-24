What's new

Final Countdown?

M

mujahideen






New PM sets dilemma for Musharraf

By Syed Shoaib Hasan
BBC News, Islamabad

Yusuf Raza Gillani has been elected by a huge mandate by Pakistan's parliament to be the country's next prime minister.

The vote was accompanied by the almost traditional chants of "Go Musharraf Go".

For President Pervez Musharraf, once the country's supreme executive authority, it has been another bad day.

What looks like the beginning of the end of his powers began with the sweeping victory of political parties opposed to his rule last month.

They have now formed a coalition led by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), of which Mr Gillani is a leading member.

The prime minister-elect wasted little time in making his own mark on this transformed political scene.

Verbal shots

In a short address after the vote, he paid homage to the slain PPP head, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

And he fired his first verbal shots.

Mr Gillani announced two key moves, both of which are a direct challenge to President Musharraf.

"I will immediately order the release of the judges," he said, detailing what his first executive decisions would be once he is sworn in on Tuesday.

Mr Gillani was referring to those members of the country's top judiciary who were sacked and then put under house detention by President Musharraf when he enforced emergency rule on 3 November.

President Musharraf had refused to release them, or restore them to their posts, even after lifting the emergency in December.

The judges had been due to rule on whether the then General Musharraf's recent re-election was constitutional and valid.

They had refused to give in to pressure to give "a positive decision" and said the matter would be decided "according to the law".

The re-election was then upheld by a new group of judges who took an oath of loyalty to President Musharraf following the enforcement of the emergency.


Clear signal

Mr Musharraf's political opponents and a movement of the country's lawyers have kept up the campaign for the restoration of the sacked judges.

As such, Monday's announcement, coming within minutes of Mr Gillani's election, is a clear signal to President Musharraf.

It marks the end of his role as the supreme executive authority in Pakistan.

According to the country's constitution, that power has always rested with the chief executive in the country, who is the prime minister.

President Musharraf had initially abrogated these powers to himself by way of a constitutional amendment which designated him 'chief executive'.

Later, he got his orders carried out by prime ministers widely seen as rubber stamps for his decisions.

All that, though, appears to be at an end.

The speed with which Mr Gillani's 'orders' were carried out speaks volumes about how times have changed.


New man in charge

They carry no legal weight until he has taken his oath and then received a vote of confidence from the parliament.

But, as observers point out, Pakistan's government bureaucracy is unnaturally prescient as to which voice is now the one to be obeyed.

Minutes after Mr Gillani's announcement, they rushed to do his bidding.

Police guarding the residence of the deposed judges began to remove the barricades and barbed wire around the sacked judges' residences.

Soon afterwards the judges, who had been in detention with their families for five months, were informed of their release.

Jubilant supporters cheered them as they emerged triumphant from their homes.

It is not difficult to imagine what President Musharraf must have felt about this.

After the emergency was lifted, he had said the sacked judges would only be restored "over my dead body".


Thorny issue

But some political analysts believe the judges' release is a minor matter.

The real issue, they say, is whether the judges will get their jobs back.

That is something that Mr Gillani's PPP has not been keen on.

This is because the deposed judges were also set to rule on another matter before their dismissal - an immunity clause which gave amnesty to all politicians convicted or charged in "politically motivated cases".

These include senior leaders of the PPP, including its current chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, Ms Bhutto's widower.

Other observers believe that there will be little friction between the sacked judges and the PPP.

"It was a clash of egos between (Mr Musharraf) and the chief justice (Iftikhar Chaudhry)," says a lawyer involved in the movement for the judiciary's restoration.

"The judges are not going to get into a fight with the PM and parliament who have engineered their release."

But that does not mean they are willing to be similarly charitable to the president.


Final countdown?

Already the released ex-chief justice and some of his colleagues have indicated they will still be seeking to rule on the president's re-election if they are reinstated.

All this could add to calls from governing coalition members for Mr Musharraf to be impeached.

And that is not all.

Mr Gillani has also said that he will, upon taking oath, call on the parliament to pass a resolution seeking a United Nations investigation into the assassination of Ms Bhutto last December.

The PPP, and her family, has refused to accept the official findings and has indicated they believe government officials were involved in the slaying.

That could further add to Mr Musharraf's discomfort.

In a recent interview, the president appeared quite despondent, and talked about how he would like to be remembered.

With a prime minister who has yet to take oath pulling rank on him, many believe the countdown to his last days has begun.
 
Dynamic_Dynasty

Dynamic_Dynasty






It is PPPP all over, Kiyani was the Military Secretary of Bhutto. Now PM is from PPPP, and Balochistan, and SINDH fully PPPP stonghold. While in Punjab and NWFP they have PML-N and ANP.
 
ejaz007

ejaz007






Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan finally has a democratic government. Now lets wait and see what happens to war on terror. Mushraf hopefully shall be history and we shall have a new democratically elected President as well.
 
Logic note

Logic note






democracy is not about kicking out ppl you couldnt get along .. but to work with them .Musharraf has done a very good job .. he has dont mistakes .. but being vindictive is very bad for democracy
 
baqai

baqai






Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
its not democracy its personal vendetta, mr sharif if wanted true democracy than he wouldn't be stuck on the notion of "go musharaf go" and wouldn't have refused to talk to mqm

correct me if i am wrong but PML (N) at this time is nothing more than provincial party and the same stands for MQM, If Mr.NS was truly democratic in nature than he wouldn't create baby cries on each and everything afterall not that long ago his party and ppp were considered enemies now that the time has come conveniently they have joined hands for unified goal i.e. to be in government

same goes for mqm
 
JK!

JK!






baqai said:
its not democracy its personal vendetta, mr sharif if wanted true democracy than he wouldn't be stuck on the notion of "go musharaf go" and wouldn't have refused to talk to mqm

correct me if i am wrong but PML (N) at this time is nothing more than provincial party and the same stands for MQM, If Mr.NS was truly democratic in nature than he wouldn't create baby cries on each and everything afterall not that long ago his party and ppp were considered enemies now that the time has come conveniently they have joined hands for unified goal i.e. to be in government

same goes for mqm
Click to expand...

As long as Musharraf is in power the old adage of the enemy of my enemy is my friend will apply to PPP and PML(N). Once he leaves the situation will change for better or worse between those two.
 
M

mujahideen






JK! said:
As long as Musharraf is in power the old adage of the enemy of my enemy is my friend will apply to PPP and PML(N). Once he leaves the situation will change for better or worse between those two.
Click to expand...

I ask you what did the PML-N and PPP give you in the 1990's. They gave us nothing except corruption, 4 governments in 10 years, vote rigging and oh yeah we cant forget the physical attack on the Supreme Court which was headed by the only Sharif of Pakistan.
During President Musharraf's term the economy has boomed, developments of all sorts are being made, the law and order situation is better then it was in the 1990s and yes he lauched a Constitutional attack on the Supreme Court not a physical attack. The matter was handles in a legal way.
I give this new government 2 years before it collapses. And I hope I am wrong and if I am then I will believe that our politicians have matured and they do deserve to rule, but they must prove themselves. I am giving all the parties of Pakistan another chance a cleam slate lets see what happens, otherwise I will opt for Martial Law under an Army General atleast we have political stability.
 
JK!

JK!






Mujahideen,

Much talk has been said about the role of Shaukat Aziz and there are those who wish to undo his policies and work.

Exactly what is the new coalition governments stance on this issue and what are they hoping to do?
 
Interceptor

Interceptor






JK! said:
Mujahideen,

Much talk has been said about the role of Shaukat Aziz and there are those who wish to undo his policies and work.

Exactly what is the new coalition governments stance on this issue and what are they hoping to do?
Click to expand...

You are really ..... The PML-Q is putting all blame on him for the disaster he left he ran away to the US wauw what coward he couldn't even face the people. Read the news mate your way behind. 15 billion in debt and rising surge prices, the country cant power a single city for one day 12 hour load shedding in Karachi... wauw you are so ignorant to the facts, though even your beloved Q-league claim this.
 
JK!

JK!






Interceptor said:
You are really ..... The PML-Q is putting all blame on him for the disaster he left he ran away to the US wauw what coward he couldn't even face the people. Read the news mate your way behind. 15 billion in debt and rising surge prices, the country cant power a single city for one day 12 hour load shedding in Karachi... wauw you are so ignorant to the facts, though even your beloved Q-league claim this.
Click to expand...

Actually i don't like political parties at all I favoured Musharraf and him alone.

I realise that I am behind hence why I am asking about it.

P.S. Lose the patronising attitude I am interested in ADULT conversation
 
Interceptor

Interceptor






JK! said:
Actually i don't like political parties at all I favoured Musharraf and him alone.

I realise that I am behind hence why I am asking about it.

P.S. Lose the patronising attitude I am interested in ADULT conversation
Click to expand...

Sorry but I kind see Pakistan in tatters. Why do you support him?
 
JK!

JK!






I am in favour of a strong man to lead the country and so far Musharraf in my opinion is the man for that role.

I mostly agree with Mujahideens post on South Korea and temporary Martial Rule until the country is ready for western style democracy as I don't have much faith in the current political arena of Pakistan and that includes PML(Q).
 

