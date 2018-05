Equally interesting is the fact that 38.78pc people reported Punjabi as their mother language when seen in the context of more than 52pc of the country’s population in Punjab. As such, Punjabi turned out to be the largest mother tongue. About 69.67pc people living in Punjab reported Punjabi as their mother tongue followed by 20.68pc Seraiki while 4.87pc reported Urdu, 1.98pc Pushto, 0.83pc Balochi and 0.15pc Sindhi as their mother tongue.



On the national level, Pushto stood second with 18.24pc population reporting it as mother tongue, followed by 14.57pc of Sindhi, 12.19pc of Seraiki, 7.08pc of Urdu and 3.02pc of Balochi. About 2.24pc share belongs to Hindko, 1.24pc to Brohi and 0.17pc to Kashmiri.

