Final blast for Sela Tunnel conducted in Arunachal Pradesh

The event marked the culmination of more than 4000 meters of cumulative excavation in just 2 years and 3 months, thus heralding a new chapter in infrastructural development by the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

1643249281867.png


Itanagar: The final blast for the 980-metre long Sela Tunnel (Tunnel 1) on the border of West Kameng and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh was conducted by Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry through an e-ceremony from New Delhi on Saturday.

Besides being the longest twin tunnel in the world located above the altitude of 13000 feet, the Sela Tunnel once completed, will act as a lifeline to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and most importantly provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang.

It will ensure faster movement of troops in the strategically located parts of the state bordering China.

The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel Project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 09, 2019.

The Sela Tunnel project costing Rs 687 covers a total distance of 12.04 kms which consist of two tunnels of 1790 and 475 meters.

