What's new

Filthy India’s low hygiene gives it more immunity against virus, helps in Covid fight — CSIR study

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,122
-1
6,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India’s low hygiene gives it more immunity against virus, helps in Covid fight — CSIR study
In a pre-print paper, CSIR talks about better 'immune training' among Indians that may be the reason why the country has lower Covid cases and deaths per million than global average.
ABANTIKA GHOSH 27 October, 2020 6:20 pm IST

https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...virus-helps-in-covid-fight-csir-study/531801/
https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?te...id-fight-csir-study/531801/&via=ThePrintIndia
https://www.linkedin.com/shareArtic...inst+virus,+helps+in+Covid+fight+—+CSIR+study
Representational Image | A medical worker collects sample for Covid-19 testing | Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint
Representational Image | A medical worker collects sample for Covid-19 testing | Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint
Text Size: A- A+

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump may have ruffled a few feathers with his “India is filthy” remark, but if a new paper by the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is anything to go by, the country’s less than desirable hygiene levels have likely helped Indians fight Covid-19 better.
The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, says that high parasite and bacterial disease burden in “low and low-middle income countries” and a chronic exposure to communicable diseases lead to “immune training” among populations.


It draws on what is known as the immune hypothesis, which states that better hygiene and decreasing incidence of infections in developed countries have given rise to autoimmune disorders and allergies.
Autoimmune disorders are a risk factor in Covid-19 patients because the body’s own hyperactive immune response creates what is known as the cytokine storm, that is often the real killer.
“Our observation of the weak negative correlation of Covid-19 LDM (log of deaths per million) with communicable diseases, and its positive correlation with incidence of autoimmune disorders in the high GDP countries, is indication of the interplay of host immunity and viral infection,” read the pre-print paper on medRxiv.



Shekhar Mande, CSIR director general, who is also an author of the study, told ThePrint, “We analysed 25 parameters. It seemed paradoxical that people were dying more in countries with higher GDPs. The explanation is that in these countries, life expectancy is more, they have higher incidences of non-communicable diseases which are all risk factors for Covid-19 deaths.”
He added, “We also looked at the sanitation levels…There is a hygiene hypothesis that says if you are exposed to various pathogens since childhood, you are capable of dealing with them better. Low hygiene means more pathogens and the body’s immune system is better trained to deal even with new ones. When that training is not there, it overreacts, leading to the cytokine storm which can turn fatal.”

Also read: Here is why the ICMR study that found plasma therapy ineffective on Covid is being questioned

More people dying in countries with higher GDP
The study compared publicly available data from 106 countries, including Covid-19 deaths per million, GDP, incidences of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension etc. and sanitation data.
The question of whether BCG vaccinations — used for tuberculosis — have a role to play in the better statistics of some poorer nations was also examined. But the study found “negligible correlation” between BCG vaccination and lower death rates.

“An interesting relationship between severity of Covid-19 outcome and several non-communicable disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular illnesses has been noted,” said the study.

Since a large population with these disorders lives in the high HDI (human development index) countries, co-morbidities might have emerged as important determinants of CFR (case fatality rate) due to Covid-19, the paper noted.

“Similarly, people above the age of 65 are also believed to be at a greater risk, with the percentage of such people being significantly more in the higher HDI countries. Thus, co-morbidities with non-communicable diseases and the fraction of people living above the age of 65, being skewed towards the high-income countries, offers possible explanations to the perplexing observation of CFR dichotomy among nations,” the study said.
When asked, Mande didn’t contest the fact that India is safer because it is filthier, though he laughed at the mention of Trump’s statement.

theprint.in

India's low hygiene gives it more immunity against virus, helps in Covid fight — CSIR study

In a pre-print paper, CSIR talks about better 'immune training' among Indians that may be the reason why the country has lower Covid cases and deaths per million than global average.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,122
-1
6,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India Wins again.....
Coronavirus: Cow dung, urine bath leaves Karnataka duo feeling protected...

Read more at: https://newsable.asianetnews.com/vi...leaves-karnataka-duo-feeling-protected-q6q0wi


Hundreds of Hindus hold a cow urine drinking party in the belief it has the medicinal properties to fight off coronavirus

www.dailymail.co.uk

Hindus hold cow urine drinking party to guard against coronavirus

A group called the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) hosted the urine-drinking 'party' on Saturday in Delhi, the country's capital, in the hope of shielding themselves.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
I

IndiaIsBad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 26, 2020
30
-5
40
Country
India
Location
India
Pakistan's per capita Covid cases are even lower than India. Wonder what does it say about pakistan's hygiene.
 
I

IndiaIsBad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 26, 2020
30
-5
40
Country
India
Location
India
shadowdragon said:
That pakistanis followed SOPs ...like as u can see in india it is buffet for corona virus... Virus attacking bigger viruses XD
Click to expand...
So India has less covid cases due to filthy hygiene. But pakistan has less covid cases due to them following SOPs better than India. Got it, thanks.
 
shadowdragon

shadowdragon

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 30, 2020
47
0
64
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IndiaIsBad said:
So India has less covid cases due to filthy hygiene. But pakistan has less covid cases due to them following SOPs better than India. Got it, thanks.
Click to expand...
I aint trolling ... But yes.. dont be jealous and drink some of ur "refined" gau mutar ..as u believe this is ur most important aspect in SOPs...
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,122
-1
6,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IndiaIsBad said:
Actually CSIR said nothing about Pakistan's hygiene, but seems that reading comprehension is not one of the benefits of excellent pakistani hygiene.
Click to expand...
abay retard, Pakistan is not topic of this thread and CSIR study, its only you sanghis are obsessed.

Talk about RSS educated intellectuals and their comprehension.
 
I

IndiaIsBad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 26, 2020
30
-5
40
Country
India
Location
India
shadowdragon said:
That pakistanis followed SOPs ...like as u can see in india it is buffet for corona virus... Virus attacking bigger viruses XD
Click to expand...
shadowdragon said:
I aint trolling ... But yes.. dont be jealous and drink some of ur "refined" gau mutar ..as u believe this is ur most important aspect in SOPs...
Click to expand...
Really? Drinking cow urine was the most important step in SOPs that pakistan followed so well?
undercover JIX said:
abay retard, Pakistan is not topic of this thread and CSIR study, its only you sanghis are obsessed.

Talk about RSS educated intellectuals and their comprehension.
Click to expand...
Don't be so desperate for attention that you end up responding to deleted posts man.
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,122
-1
6,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IndiaIsBad said:
Don't be so desperate for attention that you end up responding to deleted posts man.
Click to expand...
dont be a retard to post filth if you have to delete it.

whos is desperate for attention on Pakistani forum? RSS intellectual having issues?
 
Last edited:
Slav Defence

Slav Defence

THINK TANK VICE CHAIRMAN: ANALYST
Oct 30, 2010
7,519
117
16,024
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mind your language.
I am expecting a good reading in this thread. You can post your views by maintaining decorum and by remaining civil.


thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top