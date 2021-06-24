Filipino Maids/Nannies working in Pakistan! What do you think?

-Its a growing phenomenon that has grown in the last 10 years
-Middle class and Upper classes preferring Filipino maids and nannies
-salary is around $400 per month (Approx. 62,000 PKR)
-people are apparently hiring them because they speak English with kids
-Now at least workers are legally working in Pakistan on Work Permits!
-Can we train local maids/nannies so we can save foreign exchange?
-Some are eventually settling in Pakistan for good!
-Philippine embassy is also regulating work
-Middle class and Upper classes preferring Filipino maids and nannies
-salary is around $400 per month (Approx. 62,000 PKR)
-people are apparently hiring them because they speak English with kids
-Now at least workers are legally working in Pakistan on Work Permits!
-Can we train local maids/nannies so we can save foreign exchange?
-Some are eventually settling in Pakistan for good!
-Philippine embassy is also regulating work
From Philippines to Pakistan: Maids can be brought in for only a few thousand rupees | The Express Tribune
A maid in Islamabad recalls her experience with a ‘bad’ employer.
tribune.com.pk