Figureskating-China's U.S.-born Zhu inconsolable after team event flop

Figureskating-China's U.S.-born Zhu inconsolable after team event flop​

By Chang-Ran Kim
and Muyu Xu

February 6, 2022
调整大小 345BWVPBWRJVHOJY4IZTHWNY4A (1).jpg

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A tearful Zhu Yi was inconsolable after nerves and pressure got the better of the U.S.-born Chinese figure skater, whose last-place performance knocked China to fifth place from third in the Beijing Games' team event on Saturday.

Skating to The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black", Zhu tumbled on her first combination triple flip-triple toeloop jump, crashing into the wall, and bungled her triple loop later, scoring 47.03.


Top-placed Kamila Valieva, for ROC (Russian Olympic Committee), scored 90.18.

"I'm upset and a little embarrassed," said the 19-year-old, who was born and raised in the United States in a Chinese immigrant family, wiping away tears after finishing her short programme stone-faced.

"I guess I felt a lot of pressure because I know everybody in China was pretty surprised with the selection for ladies' singles and I just really wanted to show them what I was able to do but unfortunately I didn’t," she said, her voice quivering.
调整大小 SWCNHCKNFJIQNIUSTPYHXKCUDI (1).jpg


Local netizens spared no mercy in a critique of her performance.

"Anyone would question how she was chosen to the team. Is it because she has a scientist father?" a user nicknamed "wFersry" wrote on Weibo, China's version of Twitter.

Zhu placed ninth in the women's singles at the Grand Prix in Turin in November.

"I just felt very sad that I couldn't do better and help (China) during this team event but I'm very grateful to have them, and have them cheering for me."


6D3DWPLQ7NIIVDNDJYMPYIOXTM.jpg


A few others on Weibo were kinder.

"I hope people don't say this (insults) to Zhu," wrote user "Zhang Yuzhe".

"The level of our team is still far behind Russia and the U.S. It already showed courage by coming to the stage. No one who competes for the first time can perform perfectly. It's okay if she can adjust her condition in the next competition."

Zhu competes in the individual event on Feb. 15.

China advanced to the finals along with ROC (Russian Olympic Committee), United States, Japan and Canada.

Figureskating-China's U.S.-born Zhu inconsolable after team event flop

A tearful Zhu Yi was inconsolable after nerves and pressure got the better of the U.S.-born Chinese figure skater, whose last-place performance knocked China to fifth place from third in the Beijing Games' team event on Saturday.
Native name朱易
Alternative namesBeverly Zhu
Country represented
23px-Flag_of_the_People%27s_Republic_of_China.svg.png

China
Former country(ies) represented
23px-Flag_of_the_United_States.svg.png

United States
Zhu Yi or Beverly Zhu (Chinese: 朱易; born September 19, 2002) is a Chinese-American figure skater who represents China in ladies' singles.
She won the 2018 U.S. national novice title before switching to representing China internationally

Zhu was born on September 19, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. Her parents, Cui Jie and Zhu Songchun, are both originally from China. Her father is a computer expert and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

She is part of a growing number of foreign athletes of Chinese origin attempting to become naturalized Chinese citizens.

c2edb5bd529e45f99e0863cd597198ec.jpg
bb3af13c-17dc-4f11-a328-44e84140bd07.jpg
 
