Why Chinese soldiers got an upper hand in Galwan borderfist fighting aganist Indians



The article says operating in high Tibetan plateau needs extra energy cause thin oxygen makes people feel very weak and vulnerable to diseases, so the Chinese government provides extra cares to her soliders guarding the Chinese and Indian borders including clean water, stable electricity, highly professional healthcare, oxygen provision facilities, comfortable heating... China also provides fresh vegetables, meat, dairy, fruits to meet the soldiers daily needs, each standard meal for every soldier includings 2 full meat dishes, 2 half meat dishes, various fresh vegatables and eggs.



Multi-functional rooms for entertainment and glass roof sun rooms as gym facilities, every bed for the soldiers has oxygen supply facilities and equipments built in to provide oxygen at any time to the soldiers.



Look at logistics and supplies of the Indian side, many deaths were due to exposure to the extreme cold, lack of oxygen caused the extremities to die due to insufficient blood circulation, lack of protein and sugar intake make Indian soldiers faint easily , the only reliable medical facilities on the India side is No. 153 army hospital which is 200 kilometers away and many injured Indian soldiers couldn't make it that far and died on the way.