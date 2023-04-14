Fighting for Peace - Ops FC Balochistan

Fighting for Peace (The story of brave troops of FC Balochistan who killed a wanted terrorist, Usman SaifUllah Kurd in an action in Quetta) It was business as usual in Quetta. People were preparing to move out for routine works on a cold morning of February 15, 2015. Streets were filled with the people early in...

(The story of brave troops of FC Balochistan who killed a wanted terrorist, Usman SaifUllah Kurd in an action in Quetta)It was business as usual in Quetta. People were preparing to move out for routine works on a cold morning. Streets were filled with the people early in the morning as part of the local Baloch culture. In the same hustle and bustle, somewhere in the Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, troops were gearing up to move to Sariab Road – a busy place located in the southern part of Quetta City. An intelligence based information had indicated presence of a high value target in Sariab area – one of the most wanted member of banned organization, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Usman Saifullah Kurd.The matter merited quick planning and preparation. But such situations weren't new for the brave men of FC Balochistan, who, a number of times before had been into such kind of situations. Parties were immediately formed and mission was explained by the respective commanders to the troops. Troops moved to the location from different directions. The action had begun.In a local hotel on Sariab Road, people were consuming their routine meal. Among them were also Usman Saifullah Kurd and his two associates, who were having their food. Troops surrounded the area and began a quick search operation. The elusive nature of the target and lack of time warranted a bold action, leaving no space for any error.Troops were given orders to move in the hotel to nab Kurd. Upon seeing the troops entering the hotel and spotting the danger, he and his associates resorted to indiscriminate firing. As a result, a bullet struck Sepoy Abdul Wahid’s leg while another bullet made way to Sepoy Kamran ud Din’s left shoulder. Despite heavy fire by the terrorists, the brave troops responded back and as a result, all three militants were killed on the spot. This timely action of FC Balochistan not only led to the elimination of top LeJ terrorist and his accomplices, but also sent a strong message about the commitment of security forces to the cause of uprooting terrorism.Killing of Usman Saifullah Kurd indicates a firm resolve of security forces to take action against all terrorist outfits that had let loose a reign of terror in different parts of Pakistan for over a decade now. Kurd was wanted for his involvement in 36 high profile cases of terrorism including suicide attacks and bombing at Shia mosques in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan. He was also known to be the mastermind of January 30, 2015, Imam-Bargah blasts in Lakhi Dar area of Shikarpur (Sindh) in which 58 people had been killed.Kurd’s killing was welcomed by all segments of the society who look for the peace to return and are against terrorism. Following his killing, the sectarian attacks in Quetta and its surroundings have considerably been reduced and people have taken a sigh of relief.