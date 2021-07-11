Fighting at mazar sharif; reports

ziaulislam
Apr 22, 2010
Reports of fighting at mazar sharif
This is odd..talis are gauning faster in north then in south
Something is off here
I would expect kandahar to have fallen already
Seems talis donr want take the very large cities first as bombing and destruction will just make them less popular
They will probably wait till september
