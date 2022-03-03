What's new

Fighter jet, military helicopter crash in Romania

At least 5 soldiers in helicopter killed, according to media reports​

|03.03.2022

Fighter jet, military helicopter crash in Romania


BUCHAREST, Romania

A fighter jet and military helicopter crashed Wednesday in the Dobruja region of Romania, according to media reports.

Romanian media reported that the IAR-330 Puma helicopter was conducting a search and rescue operation for wreckage after a Romanian MIG-21 fighter jet fighter crashed in the area.

At least five soldiers in the helicopter were killed, it said.

One person who called the 112 public emergency number said he heard airplane sounds then saw something fall from the sky and there was a big explosion.

The Defense Ministry also confirmed the accident and said it does not have precise information but will inform the public in the coming hours about the accident.

///

Very sad. My condolences to the people of Romania.
 

