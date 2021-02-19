Fighter Jet Activity Over Islamabad !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 37,399
- 169
- Country
-
- Location
-
Lately continuous fighter jet activity has been reported over Islamabad. While this is common running up to either preparations for the Pakistan Day Parade in March or for commemorating Pakistan Defence Day which is celebrated in September but the fighter jets have been buzzing the Capital since end of October and it's been only the F-7 types. A little inquiry has revealed that these days a detachment has been deployed at Nur Khan Base which is usually home to Transport Wings.
Some of the F-7 types that have been captured over the Twin Cities in recent days.
Nov 04, 2021....PAF Base Nur Khan - OPRN, Pakistan .
Some of the F-7 types that have been captured over the Twin Cities in recent days.
Nov 04, 2021....PAF Base Nur Khan - OPRN, Pakistan .