What's new

Fighter Jet Activity Over Islamabad !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,399
169
133,425
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Lately continuous fighter jet activity has been reported over Islamabad. While this is common running up to either preparations for the Pakistan Day Parade in March or for commemorating Pakistan Defence Day which is celebrated in September but the fighter jets have been buzzing the Capital since end of October and it's been only the F-7 types. A little inquiry has revealed that these days a detachment has been deployed at Nur Khan Base which is usually home to Transport Wings.
Some of the F-7 types that have been captured over the Twin Cities in recent days.

1636040562490.png

Nov 04, 2021....PAF Base Nur Khan - OPRN, Pakistan .

1636040695250.png


1636040820095.png


1636040756795.png



1636040919683.png


1636040964435.png


1636040990464.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Windjammer
Fighter Jets Buzzing over The Capital
2 3
Replies
40
Views
5K
air marshal
air marshal
Abid123
China's J-10C Is No F-35, But It Is A Cutting-Edge 4.5-Generation Jet
Replies
0
Views
604
Abid123
Abid123
Chakar The Great
Indian Air Force Bound To Reject Gripen Fighter Jets After SAAB’ Secretive Military Deal With Pakistan?
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din
Abid123
When Pakistan and Israel Almost Went to War; Tensions Between the Nuclear Armed Islamic Republic and Jewish State - Part One
Replies
11
Views
1K
maverick1977
maverick1977
GamoAccu
  • Locked
Pakistan ‘Races Ahead’ Of India In Drone Technology; Is 4th Country To Deploy UCAVs In Combat Ops
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom