Fifth Generation Warfare by anti-state elements against country's interests must be safeguarded: COAS
"Forum reviewed the region's geostrategic environment as well as the situation at LoC, Pak-Afghan Border, internal security and Pakistan’s positive role & contributions in Afghanistan Peace Process
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Sep 2020
(Karachi) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Fifth Generation Warfare and Hybrid application by anti-Pakistan elements against the country's vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronization with government policies.
The army chief said this while chairing Corps Commanders' Conference in Rawalpindi at the General Headquarters on Wednesday, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, stated.
Bajwa said there is need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu.
Meanwhile, the conference reviewed the region's geostrategic environment as well as the situation at LoC, Pak-Afghan Border, internal security and Pakistan’s positive role & contributions in Afghanistan Peace Process, situation along Western Border including fencing progress.
The top army brass also reviewed Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, COVID-19, Locust control measures and support to national polio campaign. "Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments / indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country," ISPR stated.
The statement added, "Increased CFVs along LOC targeting civil population by Indian military and blatant HRVs in IIOJ&K were noted as major cause of concern for regional peace and stability."
The forum extensively deliberated upon prevalent situation inside IIOJ&K and evolving situation in Afghanistan with impact on Pakistan’s security dynamics.
The COAS lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during Internal Security (IS) employment in aid of civil power particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.
The army chief also appreciated high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure welfare of troops during prolonged / extensive operational and IS deployments, ISPR said.
