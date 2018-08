Video evidence has come to light pointing to the fact that Pakistan has now declared a 'water war' on the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) by diverting the waters of the Neelum River to Punjab province. Pakistan is depriving the people of Muzaffarabad from their water lifeline - Neelum River - through an elaborate scheme, which has changed the flow of the fresh water from the mountains to Punjab province and in the process drying up the River even in the middle of the monsoon season. Punjab remains Pakistan's pampered and favoured province.Protests are taking place all across Muzaffarabad against this latest move by Islamabad to take away even the most basic right from the Kashmiri people who live under its occupation."The water level in the river has declined drastically and the water available is only sewage water, whereas, the actual water has been diverted towards Punjab. We can live without electricity, but not without water. We are feeling heat because of rise in temperature," said a local resident in Muzaffarabad."The politicians are paying no attention on the issue. We demand that actual flow of the river water should be maintained, otherwise we will launch a protest to protect the river for our coming generations," he added.The river passing through Muzaffarabad now appears as a storm water drain filled with sewage waste and silt as the water from the mountains has been diverted by Islamabad towards Punjab province.