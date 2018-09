Finance Commission to visit Maharashtra from 17th Sep, Intra state disparity and issues related to urbanisation to be focussed

5th SFC recommendations are ideally required to be implemented from 2014-15 onwards, and it appears in Maharashtra that even Report of the 4th SFC is pending

34 districts in Maharashtra, 16 districts of Vidarbha and Marathawada have per capita income below the state and national average.

Of the 351 Development Blocks, 125 blocks in the State have been identified as socially backward on Human Development Index.