Trophy unveiled in a grand event in Lahore on Saturday

The trophy of the FIFA World Cup has been unveiled in Lahore in a grand event on Saturday.





The trophy came to Lahore as part of a journey that sees it travel to 51 countries and 91 cities across six different continents.









Germany will defend its title which was won four years back in Brazil after a 1-0 win over Argentina, thanks to an injury-time winner from attacking midfielder Mario Gotze.



The trophy's tour will end in May later this year, after which it will return to Russia. The mega event will be held in Russia in the summers, where 32 teams will battle it out to claim the iconic trophy.

