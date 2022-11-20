What's new

FIFA World Cup: Jio Cinema ruined 1st match for Indian viewers

StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
953
-2
944
Country
India
Location
India

FIFA World Cup: Jio Cinema ruined 1st match for Indian viewers​

JIO Cinema glitches



Jio Cinema Glitches: People have only one option to watch FIFA World Cup in India, which is Jio Cinema and sports 18. People thought that when Reliance got the rights to show the FIFA World Cup, it would probably be shown on the Voot app. People also took a Voot subscription of Rs.600. But Reliance has decided to show the FIFA Cup for free on its newly launched OTT platform Jio Cinema. But when the telecast of the match started today, the viewers had to face many problems on Jio Cinema, after which the viewers on social media started sharing the problems they were facing with Jio Cinema.
PATHETIC buffering and lag issues with @FIFAWorldCup coverage on @JioCinema. Smart TV worst affected; mobile a touch better. Thank god India isn't playing or I'd have broken the TV in frustration and sent the bill to Waqf board on whose land the Ambanis have built Antilia. WDTT

— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 20, 2022
Click to expand...

Jio Cinema FIFA World Cup Telecast glitches​

The streaming of the match stopped for a long time on Jio Cinema. Even if it went on for a while, a lot of glitches started appearing. Today, during the Qatar-Ecuador match, the Indian audience witnessed long buffering, which completely destroyed the excitement of the match.
It seemed as if Jio Cinema was not tested beforehand or Jio Cinema’s streaming server was not able to handle so many viewers.

Not one or two, but all the Indian viewers faced this problem. There was a lot of long buffering happening even on good internet.
Later at 8:52 PM Jio Cinema asked to update the app

Dear @JioCinema fans,

We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022
Click to expand...
 
INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,475
-7
2,023
Country
India
Location
India
They shouldn't have made it free, when their network infrastructure wasn't built to handle 100s of million users at same time.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
FIFA World Cup 2022
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
1K
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
INDIAPOSITIVE
Top global luxury brands to open stores in Reliance’s $1b mall the size of 10 football fields for uber-rich Indians Louis Vuitton, Gucci
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
jamahir
jamahir
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAN Byju's announced as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022
Replies
12
Views
1K
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
ThunderCat
Security for the next FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in Qatar, may be offered by the Pakistani Army.
Replies
1
Views
527
Catalystic
Catalystic
AsianLion
T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan at MCG | 23rd Oct 2022 | The Biggest Match in the World
2
Replies
17
Views
573
hembo
hembo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom