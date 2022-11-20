FIFA World Cup: Jio Cinema ruined 1st match for Indian viewers​

November 20, 2022

Latest, Sports

by pallavvjain

Jio Cinema FIFA World Cup Telecast glitches​

People have only one option to watch FIFA World Cup in India, which is Jio Cinema and sports 18. People thought that when Reliance got the rights to show the FIFA World Cup, it would probably be shown on the Voot app. People also took a Voot subscription of Rs.600. But Reliance has decided to show the FIFA Cup for free on its newly launched OTT platform Jio Cinema. But when the telecast of the match started today, the viewers had to face many problems on Jio Cinema, after which the viewers on social media started sharing the problems they were facing with Jio Cinema.The streaming of the match stopped for a long time on Jio Cinema. Even if it went on for a while, a lot of glitches started appearing. Today, during the Qatar-Ecuador match, the Indian audience witnessed long buffering, which completely destroyed the excitement of the match.It seemed as if Jio Cinema was not tested beforehand or Jio Cinema’s streaming server was not able to handle so many viewers.Not one or two, but all the Indian viewers faced this problem. There was a lot of long buffering happening even on good internet.Later at 8:52 PM Jio Cinema asked to update the app