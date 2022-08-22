Pakistan manufactures official match-ball for FIFA World Cup 2022​

.,.,FIFA World Cup is set to commence in Doha, Qatar on 21st November.LAHORE (Web Desk) - The official match football for the upcoming FIFA World Cup has been produced in Pakistan, making it the country’s significant contribution to the mega soccer event.The ball named "Al-Rihla" has been unveiled by sports company, Adidas. Al-Rihal is an Arabic word that translates to ‘the journey. The ball has been made in Pakistan by Adidas, the second largest sports manufacturer in the world. The official match ball incorporates the culture of Qatar boats, the flag, and the architecture of Qatar.The ball was unveiled by World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Kaka in a glittering ceremony in Doha, Qatar.Adidas has been manufacturing the balls for the mega event consecutively for the past 14 years. Pakistan has been the official makers of match-ball since the 1982 FIFA World Cup. Pakistan did not make official match-balls in 2010 and 2014 but was provided contracts for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.FIFA World Cup is set to commence in Doha, Qatar on 21st November. Meanwhile, Pakistan itself is not participating in the tournament despite having a team and a following for the sports in the country.FIFA has currently placed a ban on Pakistan Football Team for third-party meddling in the Pakistan Football Federation.Meanwhile, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s senior vice-president Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi has confirmed in a statement that Pakistan’s ball "Al-Rihla" will be used in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup.He further said that famous company of Sialkot Forward Sports has made the football for the tournament.Sheikh Zohaib said that this is the first time that football made in Sialkot will be used in the World Cup. While he added that this is the third time football of Forward Sports is being used in the World Cup.