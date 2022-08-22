What's new

FIFA World Cup 2022

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
82,620
92
136,222
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

Latest updates for FIFA World Cup 2022

Pakistan Army will assist Qatar with security during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Federal cabinet gave approval to Pakistan Army-Qatar agreement on providing assistance during the mega football event.

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. The Middle East country will be hosting the extravaganza for the very first time.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
82,620
92
136,222
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Pakistan manufactures official match-ball for FIFA World Cup 2022​


Pakistan manufactures official match-ball for FIFA World Cup 2022


FIFA World Cup is set to commence in Doha, Qatar on 21st November.


LAHORE (Web Desk) - The official match football for the upcoming FIFA World Cup has been produced in Pakistan, making it the country’s significant contribution to the mega soccer event.

The ball named "Al-Rihla" has been unveiled by sports company, Adidas. Al-Rihal is an Arabic word that translates to ‘the journey. The ball has been made in Pakistan by Adidas, the second largest sports manufacturer in the world. The official match ball incorporates the culture of Qatar boats, the flag, and the architecture of Qatar.

The ball was unveiled by World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Kaka in a glittering ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

Adidas has been manufacturing the balls for the mega event consecutively for the past 14 years. Pakistan has been the official makers of match-ball since the 1982 FIFA World Cup. Pakistan did not make official match-balls in 2010 and 2014 but was provided contracts for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

FIFA World Cup is set to commence in Doha, Qatar on 21st November. Meanwhile, Pakistan itself is not participating in the tournament despite having a team and a following for the sports in the country.

FIFA has currently placed a ban on Pakistan Football Team for third-party meddling in the Pakistan Football Federation.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s senior vice-president Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi has confirmed in a statement that Pakistan’s ball "Al-Rihla" will be used in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

He further said that famous company of Sialkot Forward Sports has made the football for the tournament.

Sheikh Zohaib said that this is the first time that football made in Sialkot will be used in the World Cup. While he added that this is the third time football of Forward Sports is being used in the World Cup.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan-made footballs to be used in World Cup
Replies
2
Views
185
ghazi52
ghazi52
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAN Byju's announced as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022
Replies
12
Views
873
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
ghazi52
Footballs made in Pakistan will be used in the FIFA World Cup in 2022.
Replies
1
Views
500
Clutch
Clutch
aziqbal
Turkey says to send 3,250 security personnel to Qatar 2022 World Cup
Replies
0
Views
383
aziqbal
aziqbal
ghazi52
T20 World Cup 2022
Replies
2
Views
290
Flight of falcon
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom