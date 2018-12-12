What's new

FIFA is going to ban Pakistan

On Saturday PTI MNA backed Ashfaq Hussain group invaded Pakistan Football Federation Office & dtained FIFA appointed normalization committee. FIFA today issued statement that if by today 8pm ban is not lifted then they will ban Pakistan.

Amir Dogar is the PTI MNA who is considered to be backing this illegal occupation of PFF house.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1376865874188120067
 
FiFa can ban us..no problem... every government wants to help his party members in gaining strength ..one way or another..
 
I wonder what the back story is. There is really something dodgy in PFF. Faisal saleh Hayat is as corrupt as they come and FIFA have intervened in the past to protect him to..
 
