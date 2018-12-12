FIFA is going to ban Pakistan

Salman Baig
On Saturday PTI MNA backed Ashfaq Hussain group invaded Pakistan Football Federation Office & dtained FIFA appointed normalization committee. FIFA today issued statement that if by today 8pm ban is not lifted then they will ban Pakistan.
Amir Dogar is the PTI MNA who is considered to be backing this illegal occupation of PFF house.
PFF Normalisation Committee issues statement on PFF House takeover - FootballPakistan.com (FPDC)
NC condemns capture of PFF by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah group, warns of FIFA ban on Pakistan from international football.
