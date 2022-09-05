Field Info - Flood Areas - Mosquitoes & Police

Field information Input:Aerial spraying against mosquitoes is required as clouds of mosquitoes in flood areas.Sourcetwitter.com/_AnasAbdullah/…My brother came back after spending 7 days in flood affected areas of Sindh. Sharing his few first hand experiences for public consumption. 1. Sindh Police is creating hurdles for trucks and vehicles loaded with relief goods. At many places they allow only after taking bribe 1/n2. Most of the relief organisations and individuals are on the main roads or main towns. Very few or none are in deep areas where people are still stuck in flood water. They have nothing to eat at all, just waiting helplessly. 2/n33. On some places strangely one side of land completely immersed in water and the other side have grown crops intact. So yeah, the floods were managed so that crops of influential people can be saved 3/n4. There are almost no signal in vast area, as there's no electricity since many days so if you are planning to go, be prepared. 5. The size and magnitude of mosquitoes is beyond imagination, my brother said "mosquitoes travelling like hurricane". Mospel is must6. My brother and his friends on their went deep inside, wandered in around 200 kms in 7 days, some times in water as deep as their neck. 7. Political Elite of Sindh creating hurdles and using police to use relief goods for their vested interests.I am amazed how Karachites are helping for flood relief, everyone I know in Karachi either going to affected area on their own/ with some organisation or participating in funds, goods collection or helping in sorting of goods collected, least of all donating. Karachi you rock!Pro tip: Wherever police stop, they start making their videos and showing as they are live on Facebook. This is the only way you can bypass without giving bribe. But most of the time they use long routes and avoid main roads to by pass Sindh Police. #FloodReliefOperations twitter.com/_AnasAbdullah/…