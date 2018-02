Militants' bid to attack CRPF camp foiled, one trooper killed

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was killed in an ongoing encounter between holed up militants and security forces in Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Monday.



CRPF PRO Rajesh Yadav said one constable succumbed to his injuries at the site of the encounter. The deceased constable was identified as Mujahid Khan of 49 Battalion.



Earlier, an alert CRPF sentry averted what could have been another attack on a security base in Jammu and Kashmir early on Monday morning by firing at approaching militants forcing them to flee.



Reports said that two militants, carrying bags and AK-47 rifles, had taken cover inside an abandoned building near a CRPF camp at Karan Nagar in the heart of the city.



They were seen by an alert sentry approaching the camp of the 23 battalion of the CRPF in Karan Nagar at around 4.30 am, they said.



As the militants were approaching towards the camp, the sentry opened fire forcing militants to flee and take shelter in a nearby building, reports said.



Security forces have located and cornered the two militants, and were exchanging fire with them.



"We have called our quick reaction team and a team from Jammu and Kashmir Police are on task near the camp periphery," Inspector General CRPF Ravideep Shahi said.



The camp is located just half a km from the SMHS hospital, where last Tuesday a Pakistani terrorist - Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah - successfully escaped from police custody.



Two policemen were also killed in that attack.



The camp also houses the CRPF's intelligence wing in Kashmir.



The latest attack comes just two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad fidayeen (suicide) terrorists attacked Sunjwan Army base in Jammu, in which nine people, including five soldiers, three militants and one civilian were killed.