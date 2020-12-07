What's new

Fibonacci Number - Is it a Hindu number used in Ancient India?

Won't be surprised. There is loads of mathematical theorems and derivation in ancient alien Indian text that can be attributed to lost sciences.
 
Won't be surprised. There is loads of mathematical theorems and derivation in ancient alien Indian text that can be attributed to lost sciences.
Well that's true except the alien part, but in this case many people mayn't know, hats off to the mathematician
Fibonacci who called his book as explicitly as " Modus Indorum " or Method of the Indians.
 
Well that's true except the alien part, but in this case many people mayn't know, hats off to the mathematician
Fibonacci who called his book as explicitly as " Modus Indorum " or Method of the Indians.
none of ancient indian architecture would be possible without advanced knowledge of mathematics and physics.

Mahabharata seems to have destroyed all traces of science from the region.
 
none of ancient indian architecture would be possible without advanced knowledge of mathematics and physics.

Mahabharata seems to have destroyed all traces of science from the region.
Well, Mahabharata took place in a complete different ear or ' Yuga' in Sanskrit called Treta Yuga and we live in 'Kali Yuga which started in 3000BC. Each Yuga is 4,320,000 years.

What lost happened to ancient India knowledge can be blame to invasions that started from 712AD. For ur information, Multan had the biggest Hindu temple dedicated to Sun God which is vanished today.
 
Won't be surprised. There is loads of mathematical theorems and derivation in ancient alien Indian text that can be attributed to lost sciences.
There are exactly Zero number of scientific theorems / facts/ knowledge in any ancient text. Be it hindu Or any other religion.
There is no lost science as there was no science! Science is a process of postulation and proof via mathematics / observation record and explanation on how each step was arrived at.
Random magical appearance of modern scientific constants without any postulation steps prove exactly nothing,I doubt if any actual scientific constant actually appears in any ancient texts.
All ancient texts have been sort of rolling Stones, getting modified, re-written, addition to text and deletions through centuries.
There is nothing magical about ancient texts written by poor Peasants wearing wooden sandals tied to their feet by jute threads.
 
none of ancient indian architecture would be possible without advanced knowledge of mathematics and physics.
What so strange about it???

Read the following go in a corner hide your face and weep.



The So-called Fibonacci Numbers in Ancient and Medieval India

What are generally referred to as the Fibonacci numbers and the method for their formation were given by Virahanka (between A.D. 600 and X00). Gopala (prior to A.D. 1135) and Hemacandra (c. A.D. 1150). all prior to L. Fibonacci (c. A.D. 1202). Narayana Pandita (A.D. 13Sh) established a relation between his srftcisi~ci-pcrirLfi. which contains Fibonacci numbers as a particular case. and “the multinomial coefficients.” ((1 IYX? Academic Prey. Inc. Avant L. Fibonacci (env. 1202 ap. J. C.). Virahanka (entre 600 et X00 op. J. C.). Gopala (avant I I35 ap. J. C.). et Hemacandra (env. I IS0 ap. J. C.1 intruidisirent les nombrec de Fibonacci ainsi qu’une methode de les generer. Narayana Pandita t 1356 ap. J. C.) etablit une relation entre son .rco,ftrsi~tr-ptr,rXti. dont les nombres de

Fihonacci sent un cas particulier. et les “coefficients multinomiaux.” ‘ce 1985 Academic Pre\\. Inc Die gewohnlich nach Fibonacci bezeichnete Zahlenfolge wie such deren Bildungsgesetz wurden von Virahanka (zwischen 600 und 800 nach Christus), Gopala (vor 1135). und Hemacandra (urn 1150) angegeben, die alle frtiher als L. Fibonacci (urn 1202) lebten. Narayana Pandita (1356) fand eine Beziehung zwischen seinen srimcisi&-p&o?, worin die Fibonacci-Zahlen als Sonderfall enthalten sind. und den “multinomialen Koeffizienten.”

INTRODUCTION

The name of Leonardo of Pisa, also called Fibonacci (I 170-1250), is attached to the sequence 0, I, I, 2. 3, 5, 8, 13, . . . , in which the nth term is given by U,, = U,-, + U,,-? [Smith 1958, 2171. But the sequence was well known in India before Leonardo’s time. Indian authorities on the metrical sciences used this sequence in works on metric. The basic units in Sanskrit prosody are a letter having a single mdtrd (mora or a syllabic instant) called laghu (light) and that having two morae called gurrl (heavy). The former is denoted by 1 and the latter by S, and their role in metric is the same as that of I and 2 in combinatorics. Meters in Sanskrit and Prakrit poetry mainly fall under the following three categories: Vurpz-urttus are meters (urrtas) in which the number of letters (uarnas) remains constant and the number of morae is arbitrary. Mdtrd-urttas are meters in which the number of morae remains constant and the number of letters is arbitrary. Finally, there are meters (called ~a~cr-u+~~) consisting of groups (ganas) of morae such as the afyti, the uaitdiyu, etc. In the latter type the number of morae in a group remains constant and the number of letters is arbitrary. However, the number of morae in different groups will, in general. be different. A meter of the type uarna-urttus h


Fibonacci Numbers in the Music and Metre of Indian Music and Poetry
  • August 2020
DOI:10.13140/RG.2.2.35494.75847
Authors:

Sagun Chanillo



Fibonacci Numbers in the Music and Metre of Indian Music and Poetry
Both Music and Metre play an important role since Vedic times(5000 BCE) in India.
The Sama Veda is an early account of this tradition. Reciting Sanskrit shlokas according
to a metre with various beats not only is pleasing to the ear, but also aids in memorizing verses in a tradition where the propagation was largely done by oral means. It is thus
natural that various mathematical questions will arise in such a tradition that leads to the
natural investigation of the partition of numbers. This investigation leads to the modern
culmination in the celebrated theorem of Hardy-Ramanujan on partitions and the extraor-
dinary rich mathematics that ﬂows from this theorem. It is not our purpose here to give
even a rudimentary account of this theory and the powerful method known as the Hardy-
Ramanujan circle method that was born from these investigations, but rather to focus on
another partition question directly related to Music and Metre that was understood and
answered by Hindu mathematicians long ago.
Those of us who have experienced an Indian classical music concert would have won-
dered about the complex notes that a percussionist produces whether on a tabla an instru-
ment favored in the North Indian school or the mridangam and ghatam used primarily in
the Carnatic tradition of South India. The complexity stems not only from the beats as we
will explain, but also from the construction of the drum and percussion instrument which
is composed of diﬀerent types of leather, giving rise to a composite instrument, rich in
producing harmonics. The treatment of the harmonics is a non-trivial problem in Mathe-
matical Physics involving Bessel functions which are natural for a circular membrane, but
now with the added complexity of a composite material which may or may not be cen-
tered. The Indian Nobel laureate (1930) C. V. Raman wrote many papers investigating
both stringed and percussion instruments employed in Indian music. It is said that the
Nobel laureate Rutherford, the British Physicist once quipped Does Raman think he will
ﬁddle his way into the Royal Society ? This Raman later not only did, but also acquired
a Nobel prize too for his discovery of the famous quantum-optical eﬀect called the Raman
Eﬀect that is a primary tool nowadays in the study of Molecular structure.
Coming back to our problem, many a time the percussionist in a concert will call out
the short and long notes/beats and pauses known as bols. Calling out the beats he will
use is sometimes also used to challenge another percussionist on the stage to replicate it.
Typical calls are Dhin and Dha. The Dhin is a short note corresponding to 1 beat, while
the Dha a long note corresponding to 2 beats. All the beats are combined into a rhythmical
cycle of say 16 beats the teen tal or the rupak taal a rhythmical cycle of 7 beats, pancham
taal and other more exotic rhythmic cycles. It may not be misplaced to remark that teen
taal though a rhythmic cycle of 16 beats gets its name from the fact that the audience
sometimes is encouraged to keep time at the ﬁrst, 5th, 9th and 13th beat. Hence the word
teen or three in Hindi.
The question we have thus is how many possible ways can you form a cycle of say 5
beats using short and long notes. The mathematical reader is to be cautioned that unlike
Hardy-Ramanujan’s partition problem, permutations are allowed. Each permutation has
its own cadence and can be heard distinctly in Music and Poetry.
The complete list of distinct cycles with 5 beats is as follows:


2+2+1,1+1+1+1+1,1 + 2 + 2,2+1+2,1 + 2 + 1 + 1,
1+1+1+2,2+1+1+1,1+1+2+1.
Thus we see there are exactly 8 ways/cycles to partition 5 beats in a sequence of long
and short beats. A percussionist may well say in a concert:
Dhin, Dha, Dha, Dhin
corresponding to a cycle 1 + 2 + 2 + 1 that he has or is going to play on his percussion
instrument. Thus our question is
Question: Given a cycle of nbeats. How many ways p(n) is it possible to play this cycle
by using short and long beats?
The answer to this question was known to Hindu mathematicians long ago and appears
certainly in the works of Hemchandra (1089-1173) and even earlier Pingala(200 BCE). The
solution to this problem is encoded in the following theorem whose proof we supply.
Theorem: The number p(n) of diﬀerent beat patterns of short and long beats that arise
in a rhythmic cycle of nbeats is exactly Fnthe n-th Fibonacci number.
The Fibonacci numbers are the number sequence
1,2,3,5,8,13,21,· · · .
In particular the numbers are generated by the recurrence relation for the n-th Fibonacci
number given by
Fn=Fn−1+Fn−2, n ≥3.(1)
(1) simply means that the n-th number is generated by adding the previous 2 numbers.
Thus in our list F5= 8 which is exactly the same as the number of ways of using short and
long beats in a rhythmical cycle of 5 beats, something we discovered above in this special
case n= 5. The theorem states that this is true for any nin complete generality.
The Fibonacci numbers were well understood and known in India certainly 200 years
before Fibonacci and the reason for this familiarity is linked to the question of beats as
explained above. Fibonacci is also credited with the introduction of Hindu numerals of
place value and decimals to the Western world. It is also quite fascinating to observe that
the so-called Fibonacci numbers appear in Nature.
We now end with a rigorous proof of our theorem.
Proof: Our proof is based on induction on nas is to be anticipated. We wish to show,
p(n) = Fn.
We check this for n= 1 and it is obvious F1= 1 = p(1). In fact since for two beats n= 2
we also have 1 + 1,2 we also see p(2) = F2= 2. Next we will establish that p(n) satisﬁes
the same recurrence relation as Fngiven by (1), that is we show
p(n) = p(n−1) + p(n−2), n ≥3
 
Well, Mahabharata took place in a complete different ear or ' Yuga' in Sanskrit called Treta Yuga and we live in 'Kali Yuga which started in 3000BC. Each Yuga is 4,320,000 years.
So Hindus have been existent for millions of years ?

So what happened to the architecture and other elements from Mahabharata times ? Where can they be seen now ? And did no one else in other cultures in the world know of this super duper culture in Bharat ?

My man, you should stop listening to this deluded fellow Praveen Mohan.
 
Made no sense.
Not surprising. Please read this post. And then this article :
In a bizarre statement, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has said that the internet was invented lakhs of years ago and that the technology and satellites were present during the period of Mahabharata. Addressing a regional workshop on Public Distribution System (PDS), the CM said, “Not US and other western countries, but the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.”

“Many may decline the fact, but if the internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” Deb was quoted as saying by Tripura Infoway.
