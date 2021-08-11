What's new

FIBA World Cup U-18 2021 Hungary

Nice to see so many interesting game we can watch in this August. This is something that I dont want to miss as well since Indonesia will participate and bring both men and women team 8-)

Indonesian women team is dominated by three under 16 years old players, so they can play again in the next competition ( every 2 years game).

They just start practicing since 8 August so they are not preparing quite long, they should have practiced since at least three months ago and should master three points shoots to be competitive in the World Class competition.

1628723070698.png
 
