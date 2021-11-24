What's new

FIBA Basketball, World Cup Qualifier, Indonesia vs Lebanon (26 & 29 November)

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,927
22
17,628
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
This will be games between Indonesia vs Arab countries. In the group, there are also Saudi Arabia and Jordania. For Indonesia vs Lebanon games will be played in Lebanon and both teams has 1 African ethnic naturalized player.

While waiting the game, I would show Indonesian team vs Impact team game ( there is 1 NBA player who has played in US national team and others are NBA G League player) as warming up of the thread

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,927
22
17,628
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
2 best Indonesian players, Lester Prosper (Naturalized African ethnic player) and Arki Wisnu dont play, something behind the scene happened here as Indonesian team shut their mouth about those 2 players who didnt play in last night game. :mad:

Indonesia only bring 2 center, Lester and Kosasih, this make Indonesia uses its power forward Kevin Yonas when Kosasih needs to take a break. Our people in general smaller than Lebanese, this make a disaster :undecided:

While Lebanon still uses its naturalized African ethnic player.

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,927
22
17,628
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Highlight, our 3 points shoots are very poor. The coach needs to have them more practice in 3 points shoots

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,927
22
17,628
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesian youngster (future)

Power/small forward : Derrick Michael (18 years old), 204 cm. Currently in Australia, scholarship for NBA Academy.

1638105699495.png


Small forward : Julian Alexander (19 years old) 195 cm

1638104719558.png


Power/Small forward : Ali Bagir Age: 21 years old (195 cm)

1638104793317.png


Small forward/shooting guard : Aldi Izzatur Rahman. Age : 21 years old. Height 190 cm

1638106520802.png


Small forward : Fatih Respati Age : 16 years old. Height 190 cm

Currently in USA ( student athlete scholarship from US high school)

1638105293686.png


Small forward/shooting guard : Sultan Muhammad Fauzan. Age : 21 years old. 187 cm


Shooting guard : Hendrix Yonga. Age: 19 years old 184 cm

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom