FIBA ASIA CUP 2021 (August 16-28)

The 2021 FIBA Asia Cup (formerly known as the FIBA Asia Championship) will be the 30th continental basketball championship in Asia. The tournament is organised by FIBA Asia. It was originally scheduled to take place between 3 and 15 August, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to 16 to 28 August 2021.[1][2]
Indonesia will be the tournament host for second time after staging the 1993 edition. Australia is the defending champion.
Host selection
On 7 October 2020, Indonesian Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali confirmed that FIBA has entrusted Indonesia to host the upcoming Asia Cup in 2021. However, an official announcement by FIBA was yet to be made at that time.[3] On 18 December 2020, FIBA confirmed that the country will host the tournament.[2]
Format
A number of 16 qualified teams are expected to play the main round. They will be divided into 4 groups by 4 teams. Every group winner will gain direct access to the quarter final, while runners-up will match third placed teams in a playoff game.
This is where the game will be held
Istora Senayan, Jakarta (Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sport complex)