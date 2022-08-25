FIA Traces Three Central Accounts of PTI

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed three central accounts of Tehreek-e-Insaf in connection with its probe into the banned funding case.According to FIA sources, these accounts were used to transfer funds from Wootton Cricket Club, with large sums of money coming from abroad to Pakistan from all three accounts.FIA sources say that Tariq Shafi is the person who opened the Insaaf Trust.Sources say that the FIA has frozen Tariq Shafi’s accounts and has summoned him for a reply.FIA has imposed an interim ban on foreign travel of Tariq Shafi and Arif Naqvi.Earlier, 5 more companies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had come forward in the investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).Sources say that these 5 companies are not mentioned in the report submitted to the Election Commission and FBR.According to FIA sources, some companies established in 5 countries including USA are closed and some are still active. Companies were established in the United States, England, Australia, Belgium and Canada.FIA sources say that all these companies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are registered under different names.