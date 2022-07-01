FIA to arrest Punjab Assembly’s secretary in money laundering case Interior ministry okayed arrest after key witness provided 'irrefutable evidence' against MK Bhatti

Interior ministry okayed arrest after key witness provided 'irrefutable evidence' against MK BhattiAs per government sources, the federal interior ministry has directed the FIA to arrest MK Bhatti in connection with the money laundering case registered against the RYK sugar mill’s owners.The decision came about after a close relative of MK Bhatti, Nawaz Bhatti, gave a crucial statement before the law enforcement agencies, incriminating the PA secretary for financial fraud.In August 2020, the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore had registered an inquiry pursuant to a report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission 2020.The inquiry had substantiated that Moonis Elahi, Bhatti, Abbas, Shehryar, Jawaid, Wajih and Muhammad Khan Bhatti were allegedly involved in money laundering, the FIR leading to the case had concluded.