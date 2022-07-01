What's new

FIA to arrest Punjab Assembly’s secretary in money laundering case

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,986
16
24,560
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Interior ministry okayed arrest after key witness provided 'irrefutable evidence' against MK Bhatti
1656669261133.png

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest Punjab Assembly (PA) Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti (MK Bhatti) for his alleged role in the Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) Sugar Mill case.

As per government sources, the federal interior ministry has directed the FIA to arrest MK Bhatti in connection with the money laundering case registered against the RYK sugar mill’s owners.

The decision came about after a close relative of MK Bhatti, Nawaz Bhatti, gave a crucial statement before the law enforcement agencies, incriminating the PA secretary for financial fraud.

In August 2020, the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore had registered an inquiry pursuant to a report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission 2020.

The inquiry had substantiated that Moonis Elahi, Bhatti, Abbas, Shehryar, Jawaid, Wajih and Muhammad Khan Bhatti were allegedly involved in money laundering, the FIR leading to the case had concluded.
www.samaaenglish.tv

FIA to arrest Punjab Assembly’s secretary in money laundering case

Interior ministry okayed arrest after key witness provided 'irrefutable evidence' against MK Bhatti
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Money laundering case filed against Opposition leader Moonis Elahi
Replies
11
Views
287
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA finds record of Rs3b transactions in money laundering case against Moonis Elahi
Replies
9
Views
281
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
Norwegian
Court confirms Shehbaz, Hamza's pre-arrest bail in Rs16bn money laundering case
2
Replies
28
Views
753
VCheng
VCheng
ghazi52
Court accepts pre-arrest bails of PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in money laundering case
Replies
11
Views
387
ghazi52
ghazi52
Salza
Now Punjab Assembly official reportedly arrested ahead of today's session - PMLN panicking big time
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
2K
Olympus81
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom