FIA takes journalists Amir Mir, Imran Shafqat in custody: sources

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,860
17
18,252
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1628331997884.png


The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat in custody, Geo News reported Saturday citing sources.

According to details, Amir Mir was picked up by FIA Cybercrime cell earlier today when he left his home for office. Sources said that the FIA personnel took the journalist along with his car.

Amir Mir runs a web channel nowadays. It was not clear on what charges they were taken into custody by the cybercrime wing.

Amir Mir was picked up by FIA Cybercrime cell earlier today when he left his home for office, sources say
1628332058491.png
 
