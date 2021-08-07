FIA takes journalists Amir Mir, Imran Shafqat in custody: sources Amir Mir was picked up by FIA Cybercrime cell earlier today when he left his home for office, sources say

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken journalists Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat in custody,reported Saturday citing sources.According to details, Amir Mir was picked up by FIA Cybercrime cell earlier today when he left his home for office. Sources said that the FIA personnel took the journalist along with his car.Amir Mir runs a web channel nowadays. It was not clear on what charges they were taken into custody by the cybercrime wing.