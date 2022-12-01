What's new

FIA summons Imran Khan over cypher probe

1669910167564.png

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan again in connection with the US cypher probe, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIA officer took the letter to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park, Lahore.

FIA has initiated the investigation in connection with the US cypher on the order of the federal Interior ministry.

The investigation team comprises senior FIA officers of Lahore.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan was summoned to FIA headquarters in the cypher probe on November 7 and former foreign minister and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also summoned on November 3.

Read more: US CYPHER PROBE: FIA SUMMONS IMRAN KHAN’S FORMER PS AZAM KHAN

However, the PTI chief couldn’t appear before the investigation team after he got injured when a suspect opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

FIA has now summoned the PTI chairman Imran Khan on December 6.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 28, an alleged audio of ex-PM Imran Khan and his aide Azam Khan discussing the US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial diplomatic cable.
FIA summons Imran Khan over cypher probe

