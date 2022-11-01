FIA summons Imran Khan over cypher issue and prohibited funding case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for an inquiry into audio leaks regarding cypher and prohibited funding.Sources privy to the matter said that the FIA summoned Imran Khan on November 2 over audio leak regarding the cypher while the former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also been summoned on November 3.On the other hand, FIA has also summoned the former premier Imran Khan on November 7 at 1pm while summon notice has also been sent to PTI leader Asad Umar to appear on November 7 to probe into prohibited funding case, said sources.