FIA seeks Interpol’s help to arrest Farah Gogi over multi-billion rupee corruption case Case involves appointment of officials through illicit means for money laundering and political influence

FIA contacts Interpol, seeks red warrants for Farah Khan ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has contacted the Interpol, seeking the issuance of red warrants for Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi in a

FIA seeks Interpol's help to get Farah Gogi arrested FIA approaches Interpol to issue red warrant for Farah Gogi

Case involves appointment of officials through illicit means for money laundering and political influenceThe case involves the appointment of officials through illicit means for money laundering and political influence.The FIA officials have stated that Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, has already been declared an absconder by the court in the money laundering case.According to FIA officials, Farah Gogi is absconding abroad against whom irrefutable evidence of money laundering has been collected.A written request has been made to Interpol to arrest Farah Gogi and bring her back to the country. Arrest will be made after issuing red warrant against Farah Gogi from Interpol.Earlier, the corruption of Rs700 million by the close friend of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, had been exposed.Senior journalist Aneeq Naji posted a video of Farah Gogi’s dealer confessing to the crime on the social media platform Twitter.As per the veteran journalist, the confessor in the video is identified as Farah Gogi’s accountant.The accused can be heard in the video complaining that he is being harassed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).Meanwhile, an unidentified individual in the video can be heard asking the accused, “What have you done that they [FIA and NAB] are harassing you?” To which the accused said that because of the money deposited in Madam Farah’s account.At the same time, the unknown person inquires again if the accused used to transfer the money to the company’s account. In response, the accused reiterates that no, he did not transfer money to the company’s account. He explained that he used to deposit money in Farah Gogi’s personal account, as instructed by her. He further revealed that Farah Gogi used to call him and Nasir at home and give them money.The accused can also be seen in the video saying that they used to receive varying amounts of money, ranging from 10 million to 30 million, and that they had deposited a total of Rs700 million in just one and a half years.The unknown person presses the accused again, saying that Farah Gogi will be held accountable for this corruption, and questions why the accused is worried. In response, the accused said that Farah Gogi herself has gone into hiding and instructed them not to appear before NAB or FIA, adding that she has explicitly told them not to cooperate with the authorities.The unidentified person again asks the accused that he should appear before NAB and FIA.On this, the accused revealed that he had been forbidden by the lawyer not to appear before the FIA and NAB, adding that they would handle the situation themselves.The accused expresses their plight, saying he has young children, adding that Madam Farah Gogi herself has gone abroad and has left him stranded.