FIA seeks Interpol red notice for YouTuber Adil Raja

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has officially requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the apprehension of Adil Raja, a Pakistani national residing abroad, aiming to bring him back to Pakistan for legal proceedings, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has identified 361 social media accounts that are operating from abroad and actively using social media platforms to spread harmful content against the national security institutions.

The FIA has initiated communication with Interpol to arrest these individuals involved in social media extremism and extradite them back to Pakistan for legal proceedings.


READ: YouTuber Adil Raja arrested in London

According to the FIA’s spokesperson, the traced accounts will be closely monitored, and legal action will be taken against the individuals involved under the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act.

It is expected that Adil Raja will be apprehended soon and brought back to Pakistan, subject to the issuance of the Red Notice by Interpol.

The crackdown aims to combat the development of extremist ideologies and hate speech on social media platforms.

The FIA is diligently preparing a comprehensive plan of action to take legal measures against those involved in inciting violence and promoting radicalization through social media channels.
Ha ha FIA can't do Jack against Adil Raja, it's not a banana republic like Pakistan where law of the jungle prevails.
 
Oh my gosh how stupid & gullible does one have to be to
a) even think of this
b) broadcast it on TV
c) believe this

😂🤣😂 Pakistanis you truly are imbeciles of the highest order to believe in this
 

