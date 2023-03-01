muhammadhafeezmalik
FIA registers Rs849m graft case against Farah Gogi
The FIR states that Farhat Shahzadi accumulated crime proceeds through corruption and bribery and that the same were laundered abroad
A close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife, Farah Khan. — Twitter/File
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency has registered a money-laundering and kickbacks case of Rs849 million against Farhat Shehzadi, alias Farah Gogi, said to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
The FIR, a copy of which is available with The News, stated that during the investigation it transpired that Farhat Shahzadi had accumulated crime proceeds through corruption and bribery and that the same were laundered abroad. It said the Financial Monitoring Unit had reported massive, unusual credit transactions in the accounts of Farhat, which were estimated to be worth Rs848.95 million. It stated that Farah had allegedly taken bribes against the transfers of officers, including DPOs, RPOs, deputy commissioners and others.
According to the FIR, Farah also used her influence in the award of various government projects.
It was claimed that Farah Gogi had influenced the XEN local government, Sheikhupurra, Mudasar Jinnah, in awarding an Rs80 million contract. The FIA alleged that Farah had received kickbacks in this matter.
The FIR registered by the Anti-Money Laundering Circle stated that the Anti-Corruption Establishment had referred the inquiry to the Federal Investigation Agency, after which the case was registered.
FIA registers money laundering case against Farah Gogi
Investigation reveals Rs1b was deposited in her accounts in last three years of PTI tenure
Talib Faridi March 01, 2023
Farah Khan. PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD:
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case of money laundering against former first lady Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Gogi and started investigation.
A case of money laundering was registered against Farah for the corruption of billions of rupees on the request of Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore.
It stated that Farah took billions of rupees as bribe for the transfer of regional police officers, commissioners, district police officers and deputy commissioners during the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tenure.
It alleged that Farah illegally allotted 10 acres of land worth Rs600 million in the year 2021 in Faisalabad Industrial Estate in the name of her company Al Moiz Dairies and Foods Private Limited for only Rs80 million.
According to the FIR, Farah also took millions of rupees as bribe for illegally awarding contract tenders by pressuring government officials.
During the investigation, it was revealed that about Rs840 million was deposited in Farah’s personal bank accounts in the last three years of the previous PTI tenure, which did not match her sources of income.
In total, more than Rs1 billion was deposited in cash in all the bank accounts of Farah during PTI’s tenure. In the year 2019 and 2020 alone, about Rs410 million was deposited in Farah’s bank accounts in cash.
During the investigation, it is likely that more benami bank accounts worth billions of rupees would be found in Farah’s name.
“Assets worth around Rs520 million, including commercial and residential plots, plazas and houses in Lahore and Islamabad, built in the name of Farah during the previous PTI tenure have come to light.”
Farah earned billions of rupees through corruption, bribery and illegal political influence and pressure and then made assets through money laundering, the report added.
The FIA Lahore widened its scope of investigation by registering a case under sections three and four of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.
There is a high probability that the investigation would lead to revelation of major political and officials’ names in connection with the black money earned by Farah, the report added.
