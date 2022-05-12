FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz

crankthatskunk
May 20, 2011
Special prosecutor withdraw representation in the money laundering cases against Shahbaz and Hamza.
This was expected. That's why the consipiracy was hatched, so these crooks can get rid of their cases. IK has warned about it constantly.
That's how until now they have survived in Pakistani politics. They crush , even kill people who stand against them.
Banana Republic of Pakistan, RIP.
