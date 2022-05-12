What's new

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,304
5
9,984
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Special prosecutor withdraw representation in the money laundering cases against Shahbaz and Hamza.


This was expected. That's why the consipiracy was hatched, so these crooks can get rid of their cases. IK has warned about it constantly.

That's how until now they have survived in Pakistani politics. They crush , even kill people who stand against them.
Banana Republic of Pakistan, RIP.
 
MisterSyed

MisterSyed

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2021
414
-1
627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistani Institutions Are A Joke Right Now , Thankgod Imran Khan was Ousted so we got to see what was wrong with this Country. Hopefully us Pakistanis can learn a lesson and work for a better Pakistan and Mend our Institutions back. So they serve the People and not a few Bhikaris.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,304
5
9,984
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
MisterSyed said:
Pakistani Institutions Are A Joke Right Now , Thankgod Imran Khan was Ousted so we got to see what was wrong with this Country. Hopefully us Pakistanis can learn a lesson and work for a better Pakistan and Mend our Institutions back. So they serve the People and not a few Bhikaris.
Click to expand...

Well, these cases have volumes upon volumes of hard evidence, every transaction from the banks, TTs copies etc.

Then Chief Justice of SCP says that "Saboot hot nahi hai" cases me.

When there are proofs like in this case the state is under pressure by the scums not to proceed against them.

When the investigation officers are transfered , so they can not proceed with the evidence.

When DG FIA is sent on special leaves immediately after the crooks took charge, and later died mysteriously from suspected heart attack.

When a Supreme Court judges declares that Hudabiyya Paper Mills case is clsoed and can not be re-open again.

How the cases can be proven against these criminal thugs now rulling over Pakistan!!

Soon we going to see the same fate for cases against Zardari and Bilawal.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,194
1
3,117
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
NRO 2 completed.

Performance of Imported PDM Slave Government in just a month

Next tasks:

- Malign serving Gen. Faiz Hameed (in progress)
- Prevent Electronic Voting EVM (in progress)
- Restart Drone Attacks
- Stop Overseas Pakistanis from voting (bill presented in NA already)
- Pre-Rig next General Elections (ongoing)
- Bankrupt Pakistan (in progress)
- Recognize Israel (in progress, delegation already visited under NGO)
- Surrender Nuclear assets

Completed Tasks:

- Kashmir Given up
- CPEC stopped
- Stock Market crash
- PKR devaluation, nose diving
- Investors gone
- Overseas Pakistanis withdrawn their money from Pakistan banks.
 
Last edited:
S

Shehryar Ashraf

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2021
197
1
285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
NRO 2 completed.

Performance of Imported PDM Slave Government in just a month

Next tasks:

- Malign serving Gen. Faiz Hameed (in progress)
- Prevent Electronic Voting EVM (in progress)
- Stop Overseas Pakistanis from voting (bill presented in NA already)
- Bankrupt Pakistan (in progress)
- Surrender Nuclear assets

Completed Tasks:

- Kashmir Given up
- CPEC stopped
- Stock Market crash
- PKR devaluation, nose diving
- Investors gone
- Overseas Pakistanis withdrawn their money from Pakistan banks.
Click to expand...
Call it what it is. Performance of Bajwa regime. You can also add recognition of Israel on the list of Next Tasks.
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,405
30
37,949
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As I said earlier, East India Company will bring back NS again after giving him clean chit from kangroo courts

1652355788434.png
 

