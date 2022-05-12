FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz

MisterSyed said: Pakistani Institutions Are A Joke Right Now , Thankgod Imran Khan was Ousted so we got to see what was wrong with this Country. Hopefully us Pakistanis can learn a lesson and work for a better Pakistan and Mend our Institutions back. So they serve the People and not a few Bhikaris. Click to expand...

Well, these cases have volumes upon volumes of hard evidence, every transaction from the banks, TTs copies etc.Then Chief Justice of SCP says that "Saboot hot nahi hai" cases me.When there are proofs like in this case the state is under pressure by the scums not to proceed against them.When the investigation officers are transfered , so they can not proceed with the evidence.When DG FIA is sent on special leaves immediately after the crooks took charge, and later died mysteriously from suspected heart attack.When a Supreme Court judges declares that Hudabiyya Paper Mills case is clsoed and can not be re-open again.How the cases can be proven against these criminal thugs now rulling over Pakistan!!Soon we going to see the same fate for cases against Zardari and Bilawal.